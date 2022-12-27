Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox 1B Eric Hosmer draws interest from 2 teams (report)
Following a short tenure with the Boston Red Sox, Eric Hosmer is now drawing reportedly interest from teams. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the 33-year-old first baseman is “on the radar” for the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs. Hosmer was traded to the Red...
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
Yardbarker
White Sox Land at 14th On ESPN's Power Rankings
ESPN has released its latest MLB Power Rankings. According to ESPN, the Chicago White Sox currently sit at 14th, right in the middle of the pack as we head into the year 2023. The White Sox have made a lot of moves so far this off-season, however, none of the moves made have jolted the Sox up the rankings. The White Sox moved on from Tony La Russa at the end of last season, and have brought in first-time manager Pedro Grifol. Grifol has spent his coaching career in the Kansas City Royals organization but has received high praise from multiple big names across baseball. His claim to fame is to improve seven-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez's hitting. Again, this hire still has some uncertainty to it and likely didn't help boost the White Sox up the power ranks.
Cubs sign catcher Tucker Barnhart to two-year deal worth more than $6 million
In December, the Chicago Cubs signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two year deal with a player option (and potential incentives). According to ESPN, Barnhart’s deal is worth $6.5 million dollars and includes a player option for 2024 as well as the potential to earn an additional $3 million dollars in incentives.
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)
The Colorado Rockies are the weirdest team in baseball (e.g., the Nolan Arenado trade, the Kris Bryant signing, and whatever is going on with playing baseball at elevation). Questions surround owner Dick Monfort’s decision to promote scouting director Bill Schmidt to general manager after Jeff Bridich left the organization.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Joe Garagiola edition
St. Louis Cardinal catcher Joe Garagiola slides into third base during fifth inning of the Cardinals-Chicago Cubs baseball game Sept. 23. Umpire Larry Goetz (right) watches as Cubs third sacker Stan Hack makes the out. Mike Gonzales (25) Cardinal coach, looks on. Once again, from a 1940s era photo, we...
