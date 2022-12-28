SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It took Xander nearly a decade to try community college again. The incoming American River College student first attempted higher education in North Carolina in 2013. But navigating campus as a man who is transgender was a nightmare, said Xander, who’s now 30 and asked to use his first name only because he did not want to publicly reveal that he is trans.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO