Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
PIERRE, S.D. - On Christmas Eve, Governor Kristi Noem commuted the sentences of seven people serving time in South Dakota prisons. One of those people was Connie Hirsch, who was sentenced in 2012 for the shooting death of her husband, Jerold “Jerry” Hirsch, and Jerry’s family is left with questions.
Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences
When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order. The governor issued the sentence reductions, called “commutations,” on Christmas Eve. A news release said all seven people […] The post Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
Noem Chum Siegel Promotes Drag Shows
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. Cory Allen Heidelberger Post author | 2022-12-31 09:36. Maybe that’s why God sent that hurricane to Florida in October to flood Siegel’s mansion. Maybe that connection to drag shows is why God is sending all this snow and cold to Kristi’s state.
Governor Noem appoints Matt Althoff as Secretary of Social Services
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Matt Althoff as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Matt’s appointment will be effective January 23rd. Secretary Laurie Gill is retiring. “Matt will bring empathy, humility, and a fresh perspective to the Department of Social Services,”...
Noem rounds out communication staff; adds two from campaign
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem has added four new faces to the mix as she ramps up for the 2023 state legislative session, but two of the additions formally worked for Noem in a different capacity. According to the Governor’s official website, Chad Kubis has been brought onto the...
Grandmother remembers grandson who died during South Dakota blizzard
Blizzard conditions on the Rosebud Reservation made it difficult for emergency services to reach Honor Beauvais who later died at the hospital.
Crime in SD: Home common site, familiar offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Victims of serious crimes in South Dakota likely knew the offender and the crime happened in a residence or home. Most serious crimes happen inside a residence and home, according to the 2021 crime report from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Many offenders in serious crimes are often an acquaintance or boyfriend/girlfriend of the victim, according to the FBI data for South Dakota.
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
More from Down South: Noem Promotes Liberty U Grad from Campaign to Second Floor for Online Propaganda
Austin Goss reports that Governor Kristi Noem continues to tap young conservatively brainwashed outsiders to ply her propaganda instead of hiring South Dakota talent to tell the truth. Joining official taxpayer-funded fact-twirlers Ian Fury and Amelia Joy is barely booze-legal North Carolinian turned DC-critter turned Noem clinger Chad Kubis:. According...
Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
Minnetonka man sentenced for role in St. Cloud drive-by shooting
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Minnetonka man has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Ca’Mari Smith, 21, was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He’ll receive credit for 495 days served in the county jail. According to...
Devastating Blizzards Bring Uncertainty, Fatalities to South Dakota Tribe
PINE RIDGE, SD— A holiday storm brought historic winter storm conditions to much of Canada and the United States, including the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, causing vehicle pileups, road closures, thousands of families to lose electricity, and some fatalities. In South Dakota, many families living on the...
Why Are There Two Dakota’s? Here’s Why
As a fan of history, particularly American history and South Dakota history, I wondered why are there two Dakota's when there was only one Dakota territory? Maybe it was because, hey, if one Dakota is good, then two would be great!. Well, uh, no. If we'd jump into the ol'...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,118. The two new deaths were both men in the 80+ age group. The new deaths were in Bon Homme and Minnehaha Counties.
Man faces new charges after crash victim dies
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud after another driver has died due to the crash. Samuel Butler, 28, is now charged with fleeing a police officer resulting in death, and criminal vehicular...
Crime in South Dakota 2021 report released
Total criminal offenses in the state of South Dakota were down in 2021 by 5.3 percent. The Office of the Attorney General released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. This report is compiled annually. The total number of offenses was 69,277. Murders decreased by 46%; there were 19 homicides reported in 2021, as compared to 35 homicides reported in 2020. Forcible Rape decreased by 51 cases or 10%. There were 448 forcible rapes reported in 2021, compared to 499 reported in 2020. Burglaries were down 22% from 2020. DUI arrests were up 12 percent from 2020. Drug arrests were also down statewide by 15 percent. In Mitchell and Davison County, total criminal offenses were down 32 percent to 1,481. Rape arrests increased by 40 percent, assaults increased by 40 percent, burglaries were down 16 percent, drug arrests were down 41 percent, and DUI arrests remained unchanged.
SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
