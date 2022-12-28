ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Vacancy Rates Hit 27% In 2022

Vacancy rates in San Francisco hit an average of 27% in 2022 according to the CBRE real estate firm this week, jumping up from 19% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, becoming the highest vacancy rate the city has seen since the early 1990s. Throughout the year, San Francisco has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show

The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theatlasheart.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views

From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?

The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
SAN JOSE, CA
pethelpful.com

Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Chicago to San Jose for $800? $999 from Phoenix to Vegas! Airfare chaos reigns this week no matter where you are going

Just how crazy is trying to book a flight this week, thanks to the chaos caused by Southwest Airlines thousands of cancellations?. How does $800 from Chicago to San Jose sound? Need to get back to the Bay Area from Phoenix on Thursday? The cheapest ticket is $418 — but you’ll have to spend more than 4 hours waiting for a connection at Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare

For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a "once in a generation" weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials said. Southwest...
SAN JOSE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield San Francisco Center | Shopping mall in California

The Westfield San Francisco Center mall is located in the most important commercial area of ​​the city of San Francisco, Union Square. It is one of the best malls in San Francisco California and also the largest in the Bay Area. Its commercial offer is led by the luxury department stores Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, which have an excellent selection of the best fashion brands in the world. In addition, there are dozens of stores of recognized brands such as Red Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and John Varvatos. It is definitely the place to go if you want to go shopping in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. judge okays UC law school name change

A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the state can tentatively change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. Judge Richard B. Ulmer issued an order on Friday that denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco. The suit made by the founder's descendants claims that AB...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
