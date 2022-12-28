Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
How to experience the best of San Francisco's vibrant Castro District
From welcoming bars to iconic landmarks, the Castro has something for everyone.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Vacancy Rates Hit 27% In 2022
Vacancy rates in San Francisco hit an average of 27% in 2022 according to the CBRE real estate firm this week, jumping up from 19% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, becoming the highest vacancy rate the city has seen since the early 1990s. Throughout the year, San Francisco has...
A hotel news roundup on SF's Hyatt Regency renovation and Moscone Center
Get a Room: The latest in San Francisco hotel news.
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views
From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
Comedian Ali Wong dined at San Francisco restaurant Burma Superstar
San Francisco is this comedian's hometown.
sfstandard.com
King-Njhsanni Wilhite Played on Wednesday Night. A Day Later, He’s Leaving Riordan.
King-Njhsanni Wilhite scored 23 points for Riordan in Wednesday’s night’s 67-54 win at Menlo-Atherton. Less than 24 hours later, he was leaving the San Francisco school to join the team at Red Rock Academy, a new program in Las Vegas. “I’m making the best decision for me and...
Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?
The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
pethelpful.com
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
Silicon Valley
Chicago to San Jose for $800? $999 from Phoenix to Vegas! Airfare chaos reigns this week no matter where you are going
Just how crazy is trying to book a flight this week, thanks to the chaos caused by Southwest Airlines thousands of cancellations?. How does $800 from Chicago to San Jose sound? Need to get back to the Bay Area from Phoenix on Thursday? The cheapest ticket is $418 — but you’ll have to spend more than 4 hours waiting for a connection at Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
The top sales in 2022 from the most popular East Bay real estate markets
East Bay real estate was a tale of two markets in 2022.
Remembering the notable Bay Area figures who died in 2022
From Bob Saget to Vin Scully, these are the Bay Area celebrities we mourned in 2022.
Oakland’s Egg Pals delivers a California twist on a New York classic
A newspaper claimed it was similar to New York breakfast sandwiches. We found out for ourselves.
SFGate
San Jose Airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a "once in a generation" weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials said. Southwest...
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield San Francisco Center | Shopping mall in California
The Westfield San Francisco Center mall is located in the most important commercial area of the city of San Francisco, Union Square. It is one of the best malls in San Francisco California and also the largest in the Bay Area. Its commercial offer is led by the luxury department stores Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, which have an excellent selection of the best fashion brands in the world. In addition, there are dozens of stores of recognized brands such as Red Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and John Varvatos. It is definitely the place to go if you want to go shopping in San Francisco.
S.F. judge okays UC law school name change
A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the state can tentatively change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. Judge Richard B. Ulmer issued an order on Friday that denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco. The suit made by the founder's descendants claims that AB...
SFGate
