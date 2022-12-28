UPDATE: Child’s death ruled homicide; victim identified as Edgecomb girl

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 29 update: Midcoast adds 39 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
A Christmas angel
After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
boothbayregister.com
MDOT meets with Edgecomb, Newcastle officials over road safety
Earlier this month, Edgecomb officials joined a conversation regarding local road safety conditions. On Dec. 27, Selectman Dawn Murray updated town officials about a recent meeting between Edgecomb, Newcastle and Maine Department of Transportation officials in the town hall. “Rep. (Holly) Stover contacted us about using the town hall for a meeting regarding too many accidents and poor visibility on the Cochran Road,” Murray said.
boothbayregister.com
Tonya M. Baldwin
Tonya Michelle Baldwin, 47, of Boothbay died Dec. 24, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Tonya was born Dec. 20, 1975 in Jacksonville, Arkansas to Michael Cheek and Pamela Gertrude Burney. Tonya grew up in a military family and lived in several places including Colorado and Alaska. Tonya and her family settled in Vermont. She graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vermont and graduated from University of Vermont with a B.S. degree in psychology.
boothbayregister.com
Cuckolds spared any major damage in Dec. 23 storm
Southport selectman and a member of the Friends of Cuckolds Light Station group, Gerry Gamage, said the lighthouse located off Newagen was spared any major damage in the Friday, Dec. 23 storm. “The ocean washed through and under the foundation and across the lawn area,” said Gamage in an email...
boothbayregister.com
Maine lobstermen: The other endangered species?
When President Biden signs the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill into law, Maine’s lobster industry will take a six-year step back from the brink thanks to the efforts of Maine’s congressional delegation which secured a last-minute addition that put further restrictions to protect endangered right whales on hold. But...
boothbayregister.com
No Tuesday lunches until April
Edgecomb Community Church will not be serving its Tuesday lunches for the months of January, February and March. They will resume again in April. However, the church will be open the first and third Tuesdays in January, February and March from 10 a.m. to noon for anyone who would like to drop by for a visit and/or to have access to the Little Corner Food Pantry. Coffee and refreshments will be available.
boothbayregister.com
Coastal Rivers offers family program on shelter building
On Thursday, Jan. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program about shelter building and skills for staying warm in cold weather at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. In this fun, hands-on class, naturalist Angela DesVeaux will talk about what is important in...
boothbayregister.com
Sea kayak sessions at Boothbay Region YMCA
The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the Boothbay Region YMCA to provide a chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.
boothbayregister.com
What’s on the Easel
Spring is coming, but we will have some lovely snow to see beforehand. I painted this after a blizzard. I was intrigued by the colours and the peace it conveyed,. To see painting larger, click on painting. To see other paintings, visit by clicking my website. http://www.corinnemcintyre.com. or go to...
boothbayregister.com
Seahawks shine against Greyhounds
Junior forward Finn Harkins scored 23 points and senior guard Gryffin Kristan added 16 as the Boothbay Region Seahawks improved to 3-2 on the season with a convincing win at home over the Lisbon Greyhounds, 55-44, Friday, Dec. 30. The second quarter defense by the Seahawks gave them a comfortable...
Comments / 0