Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Police ramp up presence during New Year’s Eve

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will have an increased presence on New Year’s Eve. Officers will participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) efforts to increase impaired driving enforcement. CPD encourages everyone to celebrate safely, which will also be a focus of CPD. New Year’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

TWRA seeks public input on proposed CWD plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking public input. A 30-day public comment period is now open for their new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. A news release states the new plan includes five main overarching goals:. Prevent the introduction or spread of CWD...
NASHVILLE, TN
14news.com

Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE
smokeybarn.com

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Buc-ee’s Travel Center To Locate In Clarksville

The much-anticipated Buc-ee’s Travel Center that was planned for Oak Grove, will now be built in Clarksville. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Agency confirmed to media outlets Thursday the travel center will be located off Interstate 24’s exit one in the Trenton Road area. Reports indicate the Clarksville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce signed a contract with the company recently.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Major water leak reported in Sumner County

Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Canton Pike Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs

An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several...
OAK GROVE, KY
FOX 28 Spokane

Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator has determined that Nashville election officials erroneously updated voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to ensure the final version was accurate through computer mapping programming. The issue led 437 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in incorrect races. A report Friday by Elections Coordinator Mark Goins cited “human error” by the Davidson County Election Commission in assigning more than 3,000 voters to incorrect state legislative and congressional districts after redistricting. Hundreds cast wrong ballots before the issue was flagged, spurring a lawsuit settlement for provisional ballots for those voters only to be counted in contested elections.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues

The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
TENNESSEE STATE
rewind943.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County

Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

