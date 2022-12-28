ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Independent

Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750

While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

The United Nations is a factory producing antisemitism

Discussions of antisemitism in both the United States and Europe need to be based on current realities, not assumptions based on the events of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, argues JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin on this week’s episode of “Top Story.”. The leaders of conservative governments in...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador

As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Bidens’ scandals detailed

Due to consistent suppression and censorship by the Biden administration, mass media and social media, I don’t think that most Americans are aware of the serious scandal that President Joe Biden is involved in, since the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell,” the contents of which included volumes of incriminating influence-peddling business dealings between Hunter and Communist China, the Ukraine and other countries.
Cleveland Jewish News

UNGA adopts resolution calling for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling on the ICJ to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Passed by an 87-26 margin with 53 abstentions, the resolution also calls for an investigation into...
Cleveland Jewish News

Wiesenthal Center publishes Top Ten antisemitism list for 2022

The Simon Wiesenthal Center on Thursday released its annual Global antisemitism Top Ten list in Jerusalem. The Wiesenthal list included an exclusive JNS report from November about a former German Lutheran bishop, Gerhard Ulrich, who is embroiled in an antisemitism scandal and yet was appointed to combat antisemitism in the state of Schleswig-Holstein.
TEXAS STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli PM offers condolences on death of Pope Benedict XVI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening expressed his “deep condolences to the Christian world” on the death of Pope Benedict XVI. “He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, which he movingly expressed during his historic visit to Israel in 2009,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News

State Department fails to condemn glorification of terrorism by PA president, PM

The U.S. State Department declined to criticize the Palestinian Authority president and prime minister after they praised and glorified a recently-deceased Palestinian terrorist, responsible for the murder of seven Israelis, including two American citizens. On Dec. 20, Nasser Abu Hamid (sometimes spelled Abu Hmeid), a founder and the commander in...
Cleveland Jewish News

A conversation with Ron Dermer provides a blueprint for his strategy

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer was sworn in Thursday as strategic affairs minister. Dermer, a confidante of Prime Minister Netanyahu and known as “Bibi’s Brain,” is set to resurrect a ministry closed down by the previous government. While the vaguely-titled Strategic Affairs Ministry...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on forming a government

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, according to a statement released Saturday night by Netanyahu’s office. Bin Zayed repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abud Dhabi, which the two leaders...
Cleveland Jewish News

In Arizona, all 4 Republicans whose candidacies unsettled Jews have lost

(JTA) — A recount in Arizona finalized defeat for attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh, one of a quartet of Republicans who lost in statewide races and whose campaigns raised concerns for the state’s Jewish community. A Maricopa County court determined Thursday that Democrat Kris Mayes would be the...
ARIZONA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu slams ‘disgraceful’ UN request for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria

Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...

