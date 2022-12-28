ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tate Martell's Tweet Goes Viral During Ohio State vs. Georgia

Millions of college football fans are sitting in their respective livings rooms - or wherever a TV is - and watching tonight's College Football Playoff games. Michigan and TCU served as an incredible appetizer for fans who were waiting for one of the highest-scoring games of the season. In the end, TCU pulled off a wild 51-45 upset over the Wolverines.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso previews Ohio State's chances of knocking off No. 1 Georgia in CFP

Lee Corso talked about the upcoming Ohio State-Georgia matchup on College GameDay. The Buckeyes have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday. Corso gave his thoughts on the Buckeyes’ chances of beating the Bulldogs. It will not be an easy task as it’s basically a home game for Georgia since the game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
ATHENS, GA
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With ESPN Analyst's Prediction

In just over 24 hours, No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl with hopes of a national title berth on the line. The Bulldogs are currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes. However, one ESPN analyst doesn't think that's a large enough point spread.
ATLANTA, GA
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan

Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

