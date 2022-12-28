Read full article on original website
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges DroppedChibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day demoralized by 42-41 loss to Georgia, ‘we played a helluva game’
ATLANTA — Ohio State had Georgia right where it wanted it on Saturday night, on the ropes and on the verge of defeat. Alas, Coach Kirby Smart and his band of Bulldogs found a way out, becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to come from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to win a game, prevailing 42-41 after trailing 38-24.
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of Ohio State’s missed field goal in the Peach Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in the...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Tate Martell's Tweet Goes Viral During Ohio State vs. Georgia
Millions of college football fans are sitting in their respective livings rooms - or wherever a TV is - and watching tonight's College Football Playoff games. Michigan and TCU served as an incredible appetizer for fans who were waiting for one of the highest-scoring games of the season. In the end, TCU pulled off a wild 51-45 upset over the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso previews Ohio State's chances of knocking off No. 1 Georgia in CFP
Lee Corso talked about the upcoming Ohio State-Georgia matchup on College GameDay. The Buckeyes have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday. Corso gave his thoughts on the Buckeyes’ chances of beating the Bulldogs. It will not be an easy task as it’s basically a home game for Georgia since the game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With ESPN Analyst's Prediction
In just over 24 hours, No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl with hopes of a national title berth on the line. The Bulldogs are currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes. However, one ESPN analyst doesn't think that's a large enough point spread.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
Five-star safety Joenel Aguero eager for Georgia arrival, semifinal vs. Ohio State
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The nation's No. 2 safety and Georgia signee Joenel Aguero, a five-star prospect, is eager to watch Saturday's college football playoff semifinal featuring the Bulldogs and Ohio State, and his eyes will be on more part in particular. It goes without saying the Danvers (Mass.)...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State drops amazing 'opportunity' hype video for Playoff semifinal matchup with Georgia
Ohio State is back in the College Football Playoff, making a third appearance under Ryan Day after missing the field in 2021. This time around, the Buckeyes snuck into the Playoff as a 4-seed and without a B1G Championship following the loss to Michigan. As a result, Day and company...
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
College Gameday Makes Their Picks
The College Gameday crew has made its picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State tonight.
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The former Ohio State head coach gave his take on the quarterback matchup.
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
landgrantholyland.com
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Yardbarker
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan
Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
