Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
norfolkneradio.com
Warning issued to avoid sick, dead birds
LINCOLN - As Avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has issued a warning. In a press release, Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death and Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
1011now.com
A pleasant finish to 2022 with an unsettled start to 2023?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a topsy-turvy month of December, the weather looks to be pretty pleasant as we finish out the year as mild and dry conditions look to dominate the weekend forecast. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it, because it looks like more unsettled weather is on tap as we head through early next week as wind, heavy snow, rain, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms look possible early next week.
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 31
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Neb. anglers help bring new life to aging waters in 2022
Anglers in Nebraska got a lot accomplished this year — just by buying a fishing permit. Regardless of their success on the water, their purchase of a permit — and the Aquatic Habitat Stamp that is included — helped fund more than $8 million in improvements through the Nebraska Aquatic Habitat Program in 2022. In essence, they helped bring new life to aging waters.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
1011now.com
Seasonably mild start to 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new year is going to start with well above average temperatures for much of the area. A storm system will then move through the region late Sunday through Tuesday bringing multiple types of precipitation, colder temperatures and breezy conditions. A return to above average temperatures is in the forecast for late next week.
kiowacountypress.net
Prairie lawns a more sustainable alternative for warmer, drier midwest
(Nebraska News Connection) In the midst of droughts during the state's driest year on record, homeowners struggle to maintain the ideal image of the impeccably-manicured, emerald-green front yard. As the weather turns to fall and Nebraskans finish up summer's final yard work and prepare their lawns for cold weather, many...
The Nebraska City News Press
Law enforcement assists hundreds of motorists stranded during storm
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during the Dec. 21 and 22 winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, Dec. 22, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. In many cases, troopers have used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists to safety and out of the cold. Most of those situations have been along Interstate 80 or other highly traveled roadways.
KSNB Local4
Nice weather to ring in the new, but winter weather woes around the corner
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather to start off the new year. However, it doesn’t last long as a significant winter storm moves in late tomorrow night impacting most of the state. It will be a pleasant evening across the area to celebrate ringing in the new year with temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Early Sunday morning, areas of fog will develop after 3 AM, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities New Year’s Day, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.
1011now.com
Mild and dry weather for Friday and the weekend; wet weather looming early next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the day on Friday, quieter weather is on tap across the state as we should see mild and dry conditions to finish the week and into the last weekend of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with the potential for areas of fog across parts of central and eastern Nebraska through the morning hours. Winds should turn from the west to the south into the afternoon at 5 to 15 MPH.
kmaland.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
KETV.com
Omaha man spends nearly two weeks trying to reunite his family in Hawaii
OMAHA, Neb. — An airline atrocity lasted nearly two weeks for an Omaha man. Monte Foreman-Powell is finally on his way to Hawaii to move with his husband — 11 days too late. It took three airlines, seven cancellations and nine rebookings to make it happen. Foreman-Powell was...
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
1011now.com
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
