Nebraska State

Warning issued to avoid sick, dead birds

LINCOLN - As Avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has issued a warning. In a press release, Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death and Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads

SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
A pleasant finish to 2022 with an unsettled start to 2023?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a topsy-turvy month of December, the weather looks to be pretty pleasant as we finish out the year as mild and dry conditions look to dominate the weekend forecast. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it, because it looks like more unsettled weather is on tap as we head through early next week as wind, heavy snow, rain, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms look possible early next week.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Neb. anglers help bring new life to aging waters in 2022

Anglers in Nebraska got a lot accomplished this year — just by buying a fishing permit. Regardless of their success on the water, their purchase of a permit — and the Aquatic Habitat Stamp that is included — helped fund more than $8 million in improvements through the Nebraska Aquatic Habitat Program in 2022. In essence, they helped bring new life to aging waters.
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday

SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
Seasonably mild start to 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new year is going to start with well above average temperatures for much of the area. A storm system will then move through the region late Sunday through Tuesday bringing multiple types of precipitation, colder temperatures and breezy conditions. A return to above average temperatures is in the forecast for late next week.
Prairie lawns a more sustainable alternative for warmer, drier midwest

(Nebraska News Connection) In the midst of droughts during the state's driest year on record, homeowners struggle to maintain the ideal image of the impeccably-manicured, emerald-green front yard. As the weather turns to fall and Nebraskans finish up summer's final yard work and prepare their lawns for cold weather, many...
Law enforcement assists hundreds of motorists stranded during storm

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during the Dec. 21 and 22 winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, Dec. 22, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. In many cases, troopers have used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists to safety and out of the cold. Most of those situations have been along Interstate 80 or other highly traveled roadways.
Nice weather to ring in the new, but winter weather woes around the corner

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather to start off the new year. However, it doesn’t last long as a significant winter storm moves in late tomorrow night impacting most of the state. It will be a pleasant evening across the area to celebrate ringing in the new year with temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Early Sunday morning, areas of fog will develop after 3 AM, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities New Year’s Day, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.
Mild and dry weather for Friday and the weekend; wet weather looming early next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the day on Friday, quieter weather is on tap across the state as we should see mild and dry conditions to finish the week and into the last weekend of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with the potential for areas of fog across parts of central and eastern Nebraska through the morning hours. Winds should turn from the west to the south into the afternoon at 5 to 15 MPH.
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
