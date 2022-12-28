Read full article on original website
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Hitting the slopes
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With kids out of school and freshly fallen snow, skiers are grabbing their gear and hitting the slopes at Dry Hill Ski Area. “It’s a beautiful day for skiing. Some parts are really sticky so it’s like you’re going down the hill and then you can just feel like you’re gliding on glue,” said skier Luke Boogertman.
Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp
CLEVELAND, New York (WWNY) - Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp, died unexpectedly at home in Cleveland, NY, on December 27, 2022. Born February 13, 1947, in Gouverneur, he was the son of Lyle and Elizabeth “Betty” (Maloy) Brown. He graduated from Indian River High School, Philadelphia, in 1965 and from SUNY Canton. Paul was an engineering lab technician at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York, for 34 years and retired in 2002.
Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital with her family by her side. A celebration of life service will be announced when they can all be together. She is survived by her husband Pastor David...
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
The razors are out as the Donegal Beard Contest kicks off
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ladies and gentlemen ready your razors! The North Country’s Donegal Beard Contest has officially commenced. “This is the big kickoff. So new year, new beard, or no beard actually,” said Connie Johnson, owner of Sportsman’s Barber Shop. Folks young and old lined...
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
Jefferson County emergency homeless shelter to begin closing at night
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The emergency homeless shelter in Watertown will cut down its hours after the start of the new year, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. On January 4, 2022, the 24-hour shelter, located at 137 Main Avenue in the City...
Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay
EAGLE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay, and Fulton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Carol and Don Faso of Rochester; Frederick Hawksley...
Lambert A. Coffin, 95, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Lambert A. Coffin, 95, passed away at the home of his daughter, Gina on Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Philadelphia, NY. Born on April 22, 1927, in Deerfield, NY, he was the fourth of nine children of Duane and Esty (Grower) Coffin. He spent his childhood growing up in the Utica, NY area.
Walking challenge returns after 3-year absence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is encouraging residents to keep it moving. It’s a walking challenge that’s returning for the first time since 2020. Headed into the new year, Jefferson County is pushing for people to be more active. Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos says they’re...
Year-round Lewis County camp destroyed by Wednesday fire
WATSON- An electrical issue is to blame for a camp that was destroyed in a Wednesday blaze in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 11:00 a.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from 7533 Kotel Road, town of Watson. Owner Keith Davoy told authorities that he was venturing...
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
John C. Hunt, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Hunt passed away on Saturday, December 24th at his residence. He was 92 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
