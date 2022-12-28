Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Two people shot, one killed at Turlock sideshow overnight
TURLOCK - One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning. According to Turlock police, on Friday just before midnight, officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of South Avenue and Orange Street for reports of an illegal sideshow. While officers were at the scene to help with traffic control and crowd dispersal, some of the participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers, say police. And as deputies attempted to stop vehicles involved in the sideshow, two participants attempted to outrun officers. One vehicle was involved in a crash. At around 1:06 a.m. Saturday, vehicles reassembled at the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads. As officers were arriving at the scene, they heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, found two gunshot victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive critical gunshot victim, however, the man died. The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening. The deceased man is a 20-year-old Tracy resident. His identity is not being released at this time.
Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield on Wednesday. Sean Miron, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, weapons crimes, multiple DUI crimes and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, according to the Fairfield Police Department. On...
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
centralvalleytv.net
Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire
TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
SFist
Colorado Man Charged With Hate Crime In San Ramon In-N-Out Incident
San Ramon police made quick work of identifying and locating a suspect last weekend following a Christmas Eve viral-video hate-crime incident at an In-N-Out restaurant, and a similar incident targeting AAPI victims the next day. We learned not long after a TikTok video of the incident surfaced and landed on...
'Smile of gold': Latest Stockton serial killing victim Mervin Harmon remembered as easygoing, loving father
STOCKTON, Calif. — A loving father, a talented cook and an easygoing family man is how family and friends are remembering Oakland native Mervin Harmon, one of the victims in the Stockton serial killings case. Prosecutors allege suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee shot and killed Harmon on Apr....
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
Search on for group who stole bags from SMF amid Southwest chaos
SACRAMENTO – Authorities are on the lookout for a group of suspects in Sacramento who are taking advantage of the Southwest Airlines chaos and stealing travelers' bags. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, between 4:15-4:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, the group pulled up to Sacramento International Airport in a white Dodge truck and started roaming the area. Deputies say the suspects appear to have been looking at the extra bags that were left due to canceled flights. While three of the four suspects were seen leaving empty handed, the sheriff's office says one woman was caught taking two roller bags. All the suspects then drove off to another area, rummaged through the bags, and dumped whatever they didn't take. Surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle have been released by the sheriff's office. Southwest Airlines' cancellations have continued into Thursday, with precious of their scheduled flights being able to leave SMF. The airline has created a webpage where travelers affected by the cancellations can fill out a form to request a refund or rebook flights.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Human remains found in creek identified as missing Livermore woman
LIVERMORE, Calif. - The remains of a missing woman out of. were discovered in a creek last Wednesday, according to investigators. Cindi Robinson, 60, was last seen on Nov. 19 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard. She was reported missing to police two days later.
Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
CBS News
Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
Alleged package thieves arrested after being chased from Turlock to Merced County, deputies say
TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged package thieves were arrested after being chased from Turlock into Merced County, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputies were doing surveillance when they spotted a man and woman who were involved in numerous package thefts over the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office. The two were allegedly out stealing more packages before deputies tried to do a traffic stop on their vehicle.
Comments / 0