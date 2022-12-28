Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: Heavy rain and snow, gusty winds will create difficult travel conditions ahead of the holiday weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... This next round of widespread and heavier rain and snow will continue through tonight. Expect a very soggy night with snowy conditions in our higher elevations. We'll also see some more strong winds with many areas seeing gusts between 25-50 mph. Some of the highest gusts will be for the coast, Shasta Valley and up in our higher terrain. Blowing snow will be a concern for our higher elevations that see snow tonight into tomorrow. This will further complicate travel and make for very hazardous conditions. Snow levels will be climbing Thursday night into Friday. Expect snow levels to be between 3,500' to 4,000' or so through the evening then climb up to around 5,000' to 6,000' overnight into Friday morning. We would likely see a transition from snow to rain for the Mt. Shasta area along I-5 and eventually the Klamath Falls area during this time.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/28 – Pacific Power Still Working To Restore Power Across Jackson and Josephine Counties, Portland Man Arrested For Killing Girlfriend Was Hiding Out In Central Point House
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 3:24 AM DEC. 28, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO...
KDRV
Rockslide partially blocks state highway half mile from I-5 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California's transportation department District 2 for Northern California is clearing a state highway of large boulders today. Caltrans says its maintenance personnel are currently on State Route 263, just south of the junction with State Route 96. Caltrans says they are working to remove large boulders...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
KDRV
One dead in fatal crash in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore-- Late Friday night, Ashland Police reported that one person was killed during a fatal crash within the city limits. According to police, the crash closed Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street for several hours. APD was assisted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested on five counts Attempted Murder in motorhome escape
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps...
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
KDRV
Searches active for missing Klamath Falls man Steven Mainwaring
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police say two searches today for a missing Oregon State University student from Klamath Falls are part of an active, ongoing investigation. Corvallis Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Gabriel Sapp says police and searchers have not located 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring or his pickup. His family in Klamath Falls says he was last in contact December 18, 2022.
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
KDRV
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash
YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
Regional Missing Child Alert From DHS
(The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Taylor Halbrook, age 16, a child in foster care who was reported missing from SE Portland Dec. 24, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in the...
KDRV
"Best quartet of the past 100 years" to perform in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. – A quartet described as one of the best quartets of the past 100 years will be performing twice in Ashland. For two days at the end of January, the Dover Quartet will be performing at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. One of the members...
Klamath Falls News
Local auto dealer gives away car
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In the spirit of Christmas, a local auto dealership has given away a 2010 Subaru Forester to a family in need. Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru along with several automotive partners have donated time to repair & clean the vehicle, and bring it to almost new condition. Vanessa “Angel” Alexander and her family were the recipients of the Forester.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
KDRV
Klamath Falls Attempted Murder suspect taken into custody after police chase
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- An Attempted Murder suspect is now in jail after trying to escape the Klamath County Sheriff's Office in a motorhome. Around 10 a.m, on December 31, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on 39-year-old Klamath Falls resident Joshua Eli Epps.
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
KDRV
Medford Police: Catalytic converter theft ring kingpin arrested after long investigation
BEND, Ore. - The Medford Police Department says its officers have arrested the leader of a catalytic converter theft ring. On December 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a home in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. MPD says the...
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
