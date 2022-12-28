From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... This next round of widespread and heavier rain and snow will continue through tonight. Expect a very soggy night with snowy conditions in our higher elevations. We'll also see some more strong winds with many areas seeing gusts between 25-50 mph. Some of the highest gusts will be for the coast, Shasta Valley and up in our higher terrain. Blowing snow will be a concern for our higher elevations that see snow tonight into tomorrow. This will further complicate travel and make for very hazardous conditions. Snow levels will be climbing Thursday night into Friday. Expect snow levels to be between 3,500' to 4,000' or so through the evening then climb up to around 5,000' to 6,000' overnight into Friday morning. We would likely see a transition from snow to rain for the Mt. Shasta area along I-5 and eventually the Klamath Falls area during this time.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO