Why the Key for Alabama's Offense in Sugar Bowl Could be a New Starter: All Things CW

When it comes to the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide , the offensive line hasn't gotten enough praise.

During its first year under Eric Wolford , the two baseline stats that everyone uses to gauge improvement both showed a sharp contrast.

Alabama is averaging 5.6 rushing yards per carry, and 197.4 per game this season after averaging 4.1 and 150.0 a year ago. Granted, some of that has been aided by the 265 rushing yard Jalen Milroe was credited with when behind center, but it's sill impressive nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide has yielded just 20 sacks, or 1.67 per game. That negative stat has been nearly cut in half from 2021, when quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy (41 and 2.7, respectively).

The numbers are even more telling when considering that Alabama had only one offensive lineman named All-SEC, right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. , who is considered the best technician of the group.

"Really up‑front, they're phenomenal," Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. "I think they're strong. They're athletic. They move well. They work well. They're cohesive.

"I think that's kind of the gel that gets this thing all going. And then when you couple that will with playmakers all around those guys, I think it makes them a real dangerous crew to stop."

Klanderman knows this is the key matchup to the Sugar Bowl, and it's easy to see why. Alabama's right tackle, JC Latham is 6-6, 326 pounds. His depth chart has just one 300-plus pound player, Jaylen Pickle (6-5 310), and he's listed behind Kansas State's best pass rusher.

It's more than a problem for the Wildcats, and not just because the Crimson Tide has a strong stable of running backs.

Alabama is tied for fourth in the FBS by averaging 40.8 points per game. The Crimson Tide offense has scored 30 or more points in 59 of its last 68 games, including a FBS record 34 consecutive games

Kansas State has held all of its opponents below their average this season, which is also impressive. For example, No. 3 TCU averaged 41.3 points per game and the Wildcats limited the Horned Frogs to 28 points in the Big 12 Championship Game.

But then you remember that the Wildcats play in the offensive-heavy Big 12. They're 54th nationally in total defense, but tied for 19th in scoring defense, which has a lot to do with hour Kansas State won the conference title.

It's a group that plays with a lot of heart and determination.

The statistic I'm circling, though, if I'm Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien , is 64th in rushing defense.

Kansas State plays a 3-3-5 scheme in which the nose guard weighs 297 pounds, and the ends are listed as being 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, and 6-5, 240. Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Brendan Mott are both really good, especially as pass rushers, and have combined for 18 tackles for a loss, and 14.5 sacks.

The Wildcats are saying that this matchup is a lot like facing Texas, which is fine and all except the Longhorns won that game, 34-27. Bijan Robinson was featured a lot in the first half and finished with 30 carries for 209 rushing yards.

"I'd say they're comparable to Alabama as their O-line because Texas O-line is phenomenal. " Anudike-Uzomah said. "Don't get me wrong. Their O-line is phenomenal. That basically prepared us against Alabama. The Texas O-line, it's not -- we've been through that competition before, so it's nothing new that we haven't seen, really."

Maybe. Maybe not.

Here's the other thing that no one will mention going in, this isn't just an Alabama team that has a obvious size advantage up front, but a rested Crimson Tide offensive line. SEC football is more physical week-in, week-out, which often goes out the window in a one-game setting, except in this case the offensive line isn't beat down.

Kansas State faced Texas at home on Nov. 5. The Longhorns, which lost to Alabama on Week 2, were coming off a bye.

The Crimson Tide will miss left guard Javion Cohen , who has transferred to Miami, but in his place will be the player he shared time with and will be making his first start. Freshman Tyler Booker is 6-5, 332 pounds, and plays with a mean streak a mile wide,

That makes him the player to watch in this game.

