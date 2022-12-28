Sean Payton could look to make a return to the NFL coaching ranks in 2023. Due to the nature of his retirement, the New Orleans Saints would have to trade Payton to whatever team he ends up returning to coach for, in what would be a rare but not unprecedented move. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Saints’ asking price in a trade for their head coach would be steep, but not dissimilar to that of trades involving coaches in the past. The latest NFL rumors indicate the Saints would be seeking draft-pick compensation in exchange for Payton, and could get quite a haul.

