What Are Florida's Biggest Remaining Needs After the Early Signing Period?

Assessing the Gators' four most pressing positional needs following the 2023 early signing period, with high school and transfer prospects to keep in mind entering the offseason.

Billy Napier's first full recruiting class — at least, through the class of 2023 early signing period — as the Gators' head coach underpins what Florida football is going to look like for years to come.

Additions were intentional.

Look no further than the full-court press that resulted in elite quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada ending up in orange and blue instead of green . Three commitments at wide receiver, six signings (including a transfer) along the defensive front and another six pledges in the secondary were the results of purposeful efforts to rebuild positions from scratch within just over a year of Napier's hiring.

But, Florida didn't post a perfect batting average while putting together its 2023 recruiting class. Seven prospects uncommitted or pledged elsewhere officially visited UF in December alone — none of them signed with the Gators, and only one bypassed signing this month.

Napier understands that Florida has positions of need left to address this offseason and intends to utilize the 35 days, and counting, prior to February's National Signing Day to identify prospects that fit — from the high school level and transfer portal — and add them to the roster.

"I think we're going to continue to be aggressive. We'll evaluate every player that's left over," Napier said on Dec. 21. "Typically about 85 percent of the players will sign early. Last year we were able to add a handful of players in February. Certainly, the portal presents some opportunities between now and school starting.

"So, we've got a number of spots left here, and we'll continue to add players."

All Gators has broken down Florida's four most pressing positional needs below.

Offensive tackle

Late pushes for Samson Okunlola (Miami) and Lucas Simmons (FSU) proved unsuccessful for Florida, leaving Bryce Lovett as the Gators' lone true tackle signee last Wednesday. Roderick Kearney has preps experience on the outside but projects as an interior lineman in college.

Offensive tackle was viewed as one of Florida's few remaining recruiting needs entering the postseason after years of relatively underwhelming results at the position dating back to the previous coaching staff. The loss of starting right tackle Michael Tarquin to the transfer portal on Dec. 22 only emphasized the demand.

OT Caden Jones at Florida's Friday Night Lights camp in July. Zach Goodall

All eyes are on New Orleans (La.) De La Salle offensive tackle Caden Jones ' commitment, who will pick one of Florida, Texas A&M and Houston during the Adidas All-American Bowl on Jan. 7. The Gators' coaching staff, namely Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, has recruited Jones dating back to their time at Louisiana.

Florida has not offered any other available class of 2023 tackles from the high school level, according to 247Sports.

It would behoove the Gators to prioritize starting-caliber offensive tackle talent in the transfer portal following Tarquin's departure as well. There is no clear heir to the Ocala, Fla. native at right tackle with Freshman All-American Austin Barber slated to replace Richard Gouraige at left tackle in 2023.

While plenty of the portal's prized tackle prospects quickly found new homes upon the transfer window opening on Dec. 5, there remain several serviceable Power 5 options and the expectation is more players will enter the portal as bowl games wrap up. Alabama's Damieon George Jr ., Kentucky's Kiyaunta Goodwin and Miami's John Campbell are among the notable uncommitted tackles at this time.

Defensive tackle

Florida undoubtedly beefed up its future defensive line during the early signing period when Kelby Collins , Gavin Hill , Kamran James , Will Norman and Louisville transfer Caleb Banks ' additions became official. TJ Searcy also offers intrigue at the JACK edge rusher position.

However, most of Florida's signees project as defensive ends with rotational interior flexibility. The Gators were unable to obtain the immediate-impact defensive tackle talent the team sorely needed after lacking depth throughout the 2022 season and losing players upon the conclusion of the campaign.

The Gators swung and missed on interior linemen such as Jordan Hall (Georgia), John Walker (UCF), James Smith (Alabama) and Xzavier McLeod (South Carolina), each player projecting well between the nose tackle and three-technique positions with several viewed as year-one contributors.

Gervon Dexter entering the 2023 NFL Draft paired with Jalen Lee and walk-on Chris Thomas Jr . planning to transfer only made those losses hurt more, weakening an already thin unit without an abundance of reinforcements en route.

Keep in mind, the 2022 Florida defense allowed a miserable 175.2 rushing yards per game without considerable defensive line depth, ranking No. 11 in the SEC.

Of the group of signees, Norman is the most likely candidate to play on the interior at 6-foot-3.5, 299 pounds, although his fit might be undetermined due to a lack of extensive high school playing experience. James could develop into an intriguing inside lineman thanks to his 6-foot-5.5 frame but would need to add bulk to do so, currently weighing 258 pounds. Collins and Hill, both in the 6-foot-3-to-4, 260-to-265-pound range, project as defensive ends.

Banks has the size to play inside and out at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, but has just 38 defensive snaps of college experience entering his new program.

UF isn't devoid of talent at defensive tackle, considering rising junior Desmond Watson 's improvement, sophomore Chris McClellan 's versatility and redshirt freshman Jamari Lyons ' promise. But, it would be beneficial for the team to continue pursuing tackles in the portal who could join the team for spring camp and help contribute in 2023.

North Carolina rising redshirt sophomore Keeshawn Silver , Oklahoma redshirt freshman Alton Tarber and Auburn redshirt sophomore Marquis Robinson are among practical portal options. Tarber (Deerfield Beach) and Robinson (Milton) both hail from the state of Florida, while Silver — who considered Florida as a consensus five-star high school recruit — played for UF linebackers coach Jay Bateman at UNC in 2021.

Linebacker

Florida enters the offseason with only four inside linebackers on scholarship as starters Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney are off to the pros and junior Diwun Black is in the transfer portal. Jaden Robinson , one of the four, will be a true freshman after signing with UF out of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia last Wednesday.

Currently, rising junior Derek Wingo and sophomore Shemar James appear in line to assume Miller and Burney's roles in the defense in 2023. Wingo filled in for Miller at middle linebacker in the first half against Florida State and started in the Las Vegas Bowl, while James, a Freshman All-American, saw at least ten defensive snaps per game and as many as 42 (Week 9 vs. Georgia) this year.

Even if Wingo and James are to man the inside spots next season, though, the room could use improved depth alongside rising redshirt sophomore Scooby Williams and Robinson. For comparison, UF carried six scholarship linebackers in 2022.

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State rising sixth-year senior Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State), who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 but will play for the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, intends to transfer to Florida this offseason according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

Mitchell took on a meaningful role in Ohio State's defense a year ago, posting 45 tackles with 4.5 for loss in 12 games. However, an undisclosed injury limited the Virginia Beach, Va. native to just four appearances in 2022.

Other notable linebackers in the portal include but are not limited to North Carolina's RaRa Dillworth (in part for the same reason as Silver in the defensive line section above), Texas A&M's Ish Harris and LSU's hybrid edge rusher Phillip Webb .

Wide receiver

From a numbers perspective, Florida is in a solid spot at wide receiver following the early signing period.

Despite prior commitments Creed Whittemore (Mississippi State) and Tyree Patterson (UCF) heading elsewhere, the unit welcomes three players in Eugene Wilson III , Aidan Mizell and Andy Jean while waving goodbye to three in Justin Shorter (NFL Draft), Jordan Pouncey (eligibility) and Daejon Reynolds (transfer).

So long as rising senior Ricky Pearsall returns for a final season and no one else transfers, the 2023 wide receiver scholarship count will match 2022's at 10. Pearsall's future has yet to officially be determined, though, and that situation will be worth monitoring over the next few weeks. The deadline for prospects to enter the draft is Jan. 16.

Yet, even if Pearsall comes back, it could benefit the Gators to add one more weapon to its passing game with a change at quarterback underway this offseason.

Florida's passing offense was inconsistent in 2022 in part due to a lack of consistent playmakers to pair with Pearsall. Injuries affected the unit at times, but the second-most reliable pair of hands belonged to Shorter, who primarily operated as a deep threat.

Could one of Wilson, Mizell or Jean emerge in Shorter's role? Sure, although Wilson and Mizell will need to add some weight to their 165-pound-ish frames before becoming starters.

Rising sophomore Caleb Douglas appears poised to join Pearsall and rising junior Xzavier Henderson in the starting lineup after a strong freshman campaign. The trio would enter 2023 freshly removed from a combined 81-catch, 1,246-yard, nine-touchdown season.

But, aside from the freshmen, only rising juniors Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman , redshirt junior Ja'Markis Weston and redshirt sophomore Marcus Burke make up the team's depth. The quartet of reserves has combined for 30 receptions, 421 yards and four touchdowns in their careers.

All of this is to say, if Florida comes across a receiver in the portal that the coaching staff believes can make a play-making impact immediately, nothing should stop the Gators from making a push. Otherwise, UF's next starting quarterback will likely rely on numerous young pass-catchers in 2023.

