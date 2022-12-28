ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We Are Really Excited To Work With Him," Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp on Gody Gakpo

By Sam Jones
 3 days ago

The Reds announced the signing of the Dutch international days ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted the club are "really excited" to work with new signing Cody Gakpo.

The club announced the signing of the Dutch international, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar, ahead of the January transfer window opening on new years day.

Gakpo joins the Reds in a deal worth around £37 million, subject to a work permit.

"It really is great news for us that we have been able to do it and I have to say it has been a fantastic job by everyone involved, especially Julian (Ward)," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us,"

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

With the transfer window not opening until Sunday, Gakpo won't be available until the Reds face Brentford on Monday.

