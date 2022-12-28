BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An Aldi supermarket that was hit by looters during the blizzard, donated their food to those in need today. Like many other supermarkets, the Aldi on Broadway was looted during the blizzard. The store is still in the clean-up process, and the food they had is about to go bad. So, they donated it to 'Back to Basics,' a non-profit that provides services to at-risk families. the group held a food giveaway this afternoon.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO