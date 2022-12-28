ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

wutv29.com

Looted Aldi supermarket donates fresh food to those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An Aldi supermarket that was hit by looters during the blizzard, donated their food to those in need today. Like many other supermarkets, the Aldi on Broadway was looted during the blizzard. The store is still in the clean-up process, and the food they had is about to go bad. So, they donated it to 'Back to Basics,' a non-profit that provides services to at-risk families. the group held a food giveaway this afternoon.
wbfo.org

Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway

The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
wbfo.org

West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need

The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
2 On Your Side

Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the final day of 2022, the weather event that many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how this weather event unfolded in Western New York.
jambroadcasting.com

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
