FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
In a blizzard, strangers in Buffalo help a couple keep their newborn alive.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Good News Network
McDonald’s Workers Open Their Restaurant as a 24-hour Storm Shelter During Blizzard in North East
When three employees of a New York McDonald’s were forced to accept the fact that they weren’t going home during the Christmas storm that blanketed the northern US, they opened up the store to stranded motorists—and ended up hosting 50 people over Christmas weekend. Amherst, like neighboring...
wutv29.com
Looted Aldi supermarket donates fresh food to those in need
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An Aldi supermarket that was hit by looters during the blizzard, donated their food to those in need today. Like many other supermarkets, the Aldi on Broadway was looted during the blizzard. The store is still in the clean-up process, and the food they had is about to go bad. So, they donated it to 'Back to Basics,' a non-profit that provides services to at-risk families. the group held a food giveaway this afternoon.
wbfo.org
Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway
The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
wbfo.org
West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need
The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Grocery store shelves are bare after seeing a rush of shoppers following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are rushing to grocery stores across Western New York, now that most stores are open again — and it’s leaving shelves bare. Workers are trying to keep up with the demand, but items like deli meats, cheeses, and even baby formula are hard to find right now. News 4 stopped […]
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
BBC
Barbershop owner in Buffalo opens his doors and saves lives in deadly blizzard.
A historic blizzard hit Buffalo, New York just before Christmas. When the owner of a downtown barbershop realised how dangerous conditions had become, he posted on social media encouraging anyone in need of shelter to come to his shop.
McDonalds workers take in more than 50 people during storm
The team took in people from all over Western New York, even a baby as young as 7 months old. “I didn’t think it would go as big as it did. I thought 10-15 people, but we were full,” she said.
Erie County SPCA employees wait out storm with their 4-legged friends
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A group of SPCA Serving Erie County employees spent the weekend with many of our four-legged friends during the winter storm. The group had always planned to stay overnight with the animals Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but because of conditions and the driving ban that was in place, they ended up being stuck until Monday.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
erienewsnow.com
Buffalo pastors rescued more than 100 people and housed them in their church during the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Al and Vivian Robinson added more than 100 people to their family in the last few days, all thanks to the couple’s kindness in the face of a deadly storm. The couple, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo, New York,...
Two Buffalo teens help reach service dogs stuck inside during blizzard
"The dogs were just as happy to see us as we were happy to see them," Chris Kreiger said.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the final day of 2022, the weather event that many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how this weather event unfolded in Western New York.
jambroadcasting.com
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
