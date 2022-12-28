Read full article on original website
WDTV
Heart of the Holidays assists Mon Health employees experiencing financial hardship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System has established a new tradition this year to help employees experiencing financial hardship. The Heart of the Holidays program was created to assist employees who may be experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season. Nominated families were anonymously matched with a sponsoring department...
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
wajr.com
Increased holiday patrols will be ‘zero tolerance’ this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– Many will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at a party or event, and Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer urges all to use good judgment and be cautious. “We know New Year’s is a big holiday for a lot of people,” Sheriff Palmer said. “A...
WDTV
Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
WDTV
Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Low temperatures over the weekend resulted in several warming shelters and community groups opening their arms to those unsheltered. This included Morgantown RAMP, a grassroots organization made up of community members working to primarily assist the unsheltered population. Volunteer Ash Orr explained that it was important...
WDTV
Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
Cold snap puts spotlight on homelessness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Warming shelters in our area saw an influx of people during last week’s cold snap. “Everybody deserves a home,” said Becky Rodd, a manager at the Hazel’s House of Hope warming shelter. Rodd has been overseeing the influx of people and she said...
WDTV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Community helps family after Christmas Eve fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. The damage was so significant they lost everything inside, including their two pit bulls that were 10 and three years old. Justin Kramer is a father of three and the owner of the...
wajr.com
Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
Doddridge Co. girl gives gifts to VA hospital
A 10-year-old girl from Doddridge County is doing what she can to make a difference in veterans' lives.
wajr.com
Record-setting cold results in record response from contractors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local contractors will retain vivid memories of the Christmas storm of 2022. Vice President of Specialty Services at Panhandle Restoration Josh Contraguerro, told WAJR News the company’s crews have responded to about 100 or more calls each day since Christmas Eve. “Most calls in company...
WDTV
Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: River Fair Trade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited River Fair Trade in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening. Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner. The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria...
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Families displaced after water line break
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend. 16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage. Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager. She said a water line burst in building unit...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Eye Candy Beauty Supply Store and Salon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Eye Candy Beauty Supply Store and Salon in Fairmont for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
