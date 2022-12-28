ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Hub Territory sports story of the year: Ryan Held replaces Josh Lynn as head football coach at UNK

By BUCK MAHONEY Hub Sports Editor
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

UNK men can't rebound from Lincoln's fast start

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Lincoln Blue Tigers used a 17-2 first-half run and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-65, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo. The Blue Tigers, with basically a new team this season, improve to 7-2 (3-2) and even...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Aspen Luebbe was destined to be a Loper

KEARNEY – If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one says a lot about Aspen Luebbe and her family’s connection to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The photo, taken last Christmas, shows Dick and Patti Luebbe surrounded by their 10 grandchildren, who are all wearing UNK stocking caps.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Amherst rides big runs to big wins over Kearney Catholic

AMHERST — Amherst got off on the right foot Thursday night, sweeping Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Amherst Holiday tournament. Both teams fired on all cylinders out of the gate, with big runs in the opening half propelling the Broncos to victory. The Amherst girls’ side...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

York bests Amherst to end Holiday Tournament

AMHERST — Amherst claimed the runner-up titles at its Amherst Holiday Tournament, losing to York 50-32 in the girls game, and 52-44 in the boys game, also to York. The Amherst boys hung close for the first three quarters, going shot-for-shot with the Dukes. The Broncos took a 15-12...
AMHERST, NE
Kearney Hub

Ravenna girls win battle of top-ten teams

RAVENNA — Her fans sat patiently for more than 2½ quarters with their signs in their laps. With 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter, Ravenna's Tori Sklenar set her feet and fired from beyond the arc and the signs, bearing the number 1,000, went up along with a cheer.
RAVENNA, NE
Kearney Hub

Bertrand boys overcome slow start to beat Gibbon

ELM CREEK — Bertrand came away with a 57-45 win over Gibbon Thursday afternoon, improving its record to 4-2. After a slow start, the Vikings began to find their rhythm on offense. A big piece to Bertrand’s offensive success was 5-foot-10 senior Lathan Fitzgerald, who finished the game with...
BERTRAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Rural Health Education Building at UNK tops education stories for 2022

KEARNEY – In August, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022

KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

William "Billy" Phillips

KEARNEY — William “Billy” Eugene Phillips, 90, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Visitation will be an...
PLEASANTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events

Cornhusker Chaos Indoor Demolition Derby, with six classes of vehicles, 5 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Advance general tickets are $15 per session; advance children’s tickets are $9. Day of the event tickets are $20 general or $10 for children. Pit passes are available for $30 per session or $50 for both sessions.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department

KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022

KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce sets Jan. 30 banquet date

KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 104th annual meeting Jan. 30 at the Younes Conference Center North. This celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney area business community and honored guests.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022

The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy