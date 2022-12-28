Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
sauconsource.com
Pet Care Store Coming to Freemansburg Avenue Shopping Center
Local pet owners will soon have a new retail destination for the purchase of pet care supplies. An EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Daycamp center will soon be opening in the Madison Farms shopping center along Freemansburg Avenue near Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township, according to a sign posted in a window that advertises a January opening.
WFMZ-TV Online
New occupant of former Oley Turnpike Dairy gives first details about plans for the space
OLEY TWP., Pa. - We're getting the first details about what will soon replace the Oley Turnpike Dairy and petting zoo. The property has been bought by a farmer, who is leasing the dairy building to a restaurant owner. Friday, 69 News caught up with the new restaurant owner, Humberto...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Oley Turnpike Dairy owner auctioning off the last of his farm and dairy items
OLEY TWP., PA. - Tomorrow morning, the owner of a signature Berks County farm store and dairy will be auctioning off the last of his items. That's Oley Turnpike Dairy and Farm Store, which has been a community staple since 1970. Eugene Moser, known by many in the area as...
Friends and family asking for help locating missing man
Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local community shocked, as suspect in Idaho killing's ties to Poconos, Lehigh Valley revealed
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. One man who used to go on runs...
buckscountyherald.com
Iconic Riegelsville span took its last toll 100 years ago
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is marking the 100th anniversary of the famed Riegelsville Bridge’s sale, a transaction that ushered in its era of public ownership and ended the collection of tolls from those who crossed it. Toll collection was halted for good on Jan. 1, 1923...
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall
NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog
READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible listeria risk
The frozen manicotti was sold to various food service distributors, and distributed to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Southeastern New York State, and Northeastern Pennsylvania markets.
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
Burst pipe floods Pa. animal rescue
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated and were displaced after water flooded the Quakertown facility of the Bucks County SPCA. The flood came after a burst pipe that was most likely due to the frigid temperatures over Christmas weekend, reports said. The Quakertown facility’s clinic moved 81 animals to...
20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours
Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
Lehigh Valley weather: Fog could make for hazardous driving on last day of 2022 (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley region started the last day of 2022 under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service. It’s in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,” the advisory for Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and...
phillyvoice.com
Camden County pasta company recalls frozen meals served in restaurants after possible listeria contamination
Ceasar's Pasta is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen meals after a sample test revealed traces of listeria. The food service company, located in Blackwood, Camden County, NJ., issued the recall of its 10-pound bulk sizes of frozen manicotti, which was sold to several distributors and delivered to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pa., New York, and San Juan, Pr.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn
Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
Comments / 0