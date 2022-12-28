ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
sauconsource.com

Pet Care Store Coming to Freemansburg Avenue Shopping Center

Local pet owners will soon have a new retail destination for the purchase of pet care supplies. An EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Daycamp center will soon be opening in the Madison Farms shopping center along Freemansburg Avenue near Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township, according to a sign posted in a window that advertises a January opening.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Friends and family asking for help locating missing man

Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Iconic Riegelsville span took its last toll 100 years ago

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is marking the 100th anniversary of the famed Riegelsville Bridge’s sale, a transaction that ushered in its era of public ownership and ended the collection of tolls from those who crossed it. Toll collection was halted for good on Jan. 1, 1923...
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog

READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Burst pipe floods Pa. animal rescue

Dozens of animals had to be evacuated and were displaced after water flooded the Quakertown facility of the Bucks County SPCA. The flood came after a burst pipe that was most likely due to the frigid temperatures over Christmas weekend, reports said. The Quakertown facility’s clinic moved 81 animals to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours

Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Camden County pasta company recalls frozen meals served in restaurants after possible listeria contamination

Ceasar's Pasta is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen meals after a sample test revealed traces of listeria. The food service company, located in Blackwood, Camden County, NJ., issued the recall of its 10-pound bulk sizes of frozen manicotti, which was sold to several distributors and delivered to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pa., New York, and San Juan, Pr.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn

Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
QUAKERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy