WDTV
Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
NBC 29 News
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
WDTV
Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Low temperatures over the weekend resulted in several warming shelters and community groups opening their arms to those unsheltered. This included Morgantown RAMP, a grassroots organization made up of community members working to primarily assist the unsheltered population. Volunteer Ash Orr explained that it was important...
WDTV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Community helps family after Christmas Eve fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. The damage was so significant they lost everything inside, including their two pit bulls that were 10 and three years old. Justin Kramer is a father of three and the owner of the...
WDTV
Heart of the Holidays assists Mon Health employees experiencing financial hardship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System has established a new tradition this year to help employees experiencing financial hardship. The Heart of the Holidays program was created to assist employees who may be experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season. Nominated families were anonymously matched with a sponsoring department...
WDTV
WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said. The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said. Nottingham and Smith were...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning white shoes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WATE
Challenger the Eagle settling into retirement, training underway for successor
Challenger the Bald Eagle is retiring after years of service to his country and his successor is waiting in the "wings." Lori Tucker visits the American Eagle Foundation to learn more. Challenger the Eagle settling into retirement, training …. Challenger the Bald Eagle is retiring after years of service to...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: River Fair Trade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited River Fair Trade in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
WATE
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
Cold snap puts spotlight on homelessness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Warming shelters in our area saw an influx of people during last week’s cold snap. “Everybody deserves a home,” said Becky Rodd, a manager at the Hazel’s House of Hope warming shelter. Rodd has been overseeing the influx of people and she said...
WDTV
Jimmie Garrison
Jimmie Garrison, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1941, to the late James Wetzel “Bud” Garrison and Mabel Wade Garrison. He is survived by his two children, Michael S. (Heather Malone) Garrison of Morgantown, and Lisa M. (Garrison) DeCost, also of Morgantown. Three grandchildren, Julia Grace and Gabriella Malone Garrison, and Dominic Michael DeCost. His sister, Betty (Garrison) Berry and niece, Melissa Berry, of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Sloboda Garrison, as well as two sisters, Helen Garrison Petridis and Edith Garrison Key.
WDTV
Juanita Mae Kesner
Juanita Mae Kesner, 66, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Juanita was born in Troy, WV, on April 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Oley Workman and Nola Barker Workman. Juanita married the love of her life, Michael Blair...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Explore the people, places and events of Hidden Tennessee
From waterfalls, to ancient markings in caves, and a hidden city under a lake, there are numerous areas of Tennessee that can be considered hidden gems.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
WDTV
WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.
