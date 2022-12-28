ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

WDTV

Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
NBC 29 News

Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDTV

Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Low temperatures over the weekend resulted in several warming shelters and community groups opening their arms to those unsheltered. This included Morgantown RAMP, a grassroots organization made up of community members working to primarily assist the unsheltered population. Volunteer Ash Orr explained that it was important...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said. The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said. Nottingham and Smith were...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Spotlight on Business: River Fair Trade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited River Fair Trade in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WATE

Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Cold snap puts spotlight on homelessness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Warming shelters in our area saw an influx of people during last week’s cold snap. “Everybody deserves a home,” said Becky Rodd, a manager at the Hazel’s House of Hope warming shelter. Rodd has been overseeing the influx of people and she said...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Jimmie Garrison

Jimmie Garrison, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1941, to the late James Wetzel “Bud” Garrison and Mabel Wade Garrison. He is survived by his two children, Michael S. (Heather Malone) Garrison of Morgantown, and Lisa M. (Garrison) DeCost, also of Morgantown. Three grandchildren, Julia Grace and Gabriella Malone Garrison, and Dominic Michael DeCost. His sister, Betty (Garrison) Berry and niece, Melissa Berry, of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Sloboda Garrison, as well as two sisters, Helen Garrison Petridis and Edith Garrison Key.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Juanita Mae Kesner

Juanita Mae Kesner, 66, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Juanita was born in Troy, WV, on April 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Oley Workman and Nola Barker Workman. Juanita married the love of her life, Michael Blair...
WESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WDTV

WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Community Policy