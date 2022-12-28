Jimmie Garrison, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1941, to the late James Wetzel “Bud” Garrison and Mabel Wade Garrison. He is survived by his two children, Michael S. (Heather Malone) Garrison of Morgantown, and Lisa M. (Garrison) DeCost, also of Morgantown. Three grandchildren, Julia Grace and Gabriella Malone Garrison, and Dominic Michael DeCost. His sister, Betty (Garrison) Berry and niece, Melissa Berry, of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Sloboda Garrison, as well as two sisters, Helen Garrison Petridis and Edith Garrison Key.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO