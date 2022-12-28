ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

wakg.com

Danville Police Investigating Murder-suicide

The Danville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31. Officers responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for an urgent well being check. Police forced entry into the Glen Oak Drive residence and found one female victim, Cheyna Nicole...
DANVILLE, VA
btw21.com

20-year-old man charged in connection with robbery, abduction

PATRICK COUNTY, VA – A 20-year-old Stuart man has been charged in connection with a robbery and abduction, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Dionte Morris Nowlin, of 110 Houchins Cove, was arrested on Friday. Smith stated the victim called the sheriff’s office during the early morning hours...
STUART, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police searching for armed robbery suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Authorities say around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Roses Express at 2323 Memorial Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. The caller said the store was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
MADISON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26. The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate,...
CLEMMONS, NC
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Nursing home resident arrested, charged with assaulting another resident: Police

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A resident at a nursing home in South Boston has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of another resident at the nursing home. According to the South Boston Police Chief, Bryan Young, 71-year-old Nathan Coleman of Scottsburg, Virginia was arrested on Dec. 17 after the police department got a call from South Boston Health and Rehab to investigate a possible assault on a resident by a resident.
SCOTTSBURG, VA
btw21.com

19-year-old man being sought for shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
EDEN, NC
WHSV

Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
ROANOKE, VA

