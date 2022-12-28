Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting of a suspect by police Saturday night. Jonathan D. Poe, 29 of Lynchburg, is in critical but stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to Lynchburg Police. At 11:19 p.m. December 31, 2022, Lynchburg PD officers...
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Murder-suicide
The Danville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31. Officers responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for an urgent well being check. Police forced entry into the Glen Oak Drive residence and found one female victim, Cheyna Nicole...
btw21.com
20-year-old man charged in connection with robbery, abduction
PATRICK COUNTY, VA – A 20-year-old Stuart man has been charged in connection with a robbery and abduction, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Dionte Morris Nowlin, of 110 Houchins Cove, was arrested on Friday. Smith stated the victim called the sheriff’s office during the early morning hours...
Greensboro police investigate an aggravated assault on Cridland Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police started the new year investigating an aggravated assault early Sunday morning. Police said it happened on Cridland Road, near East Wendover Avenue. Officers closed the road Sunday morning due to the investigation. Greensboro investigators said one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
WSLS
Lynchburg police searching for armed robbery suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Authorities say around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Roses Express at 2323 Memorial Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. The caller said the store was...
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
wakg.com
Sunrise Convenience Store Robbed at Gunpoint, Danville Police Investigating
On Wednesday morning at 8:04 the Danville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Sunrise convenience store in the 2200 block of North Main Street. A black male entered the store, produced firearm, retrieved an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the scene. No one...
WBTM
Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In
A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26. The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate,...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
WSET
Nursing home resident arrested, charged with assaulting another resident: Police
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A resident at a nursing home in South Boston has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of another resident at the nursing home. According to the South Boston Police Chief, Bryan Young, 71-year-old Nathan Coleman of Scottsburg, Virginia was arrested on Dec. 17 after the police department got a call from South Boston Health and Rehab to investigate a possible assault on a resident by a resident.
btw21.com
19-year-old man being sought for shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
WHSV
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
WSLS
Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve
ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Reidsville Woman
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman. Marina Martinez was last seen on Christmas Eve at 1275 Berrymore Rd. in Reidsville. She may be in the Eden area, possibly in the company of Lydia Laurovici, driving a White in color Land Rover. Anyone who...
Wanted Virginia man facing charges after police chase in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man is facing charges after a police chase in Kernersville. Lucas Donley, 36, was arrested for numerous charges including sexual assault of a minor. Kernersville police arrived at Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find Donley, who had several warrants in Henry County,...
Man charged with 8 counts of indecent liberties, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple sex abuse charges after an investigation in Davidson County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 22, they arrested and charged Luther Johnny Matney Jr., of Winston-Salem, with eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Two juvenile victims told an interviewer with […]
