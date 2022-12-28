ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Reuters

Jobless benefits rolls grow but U.S. labor market remains resilient

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged higher last week and a week earlier the total number on jobless assistance reached the highest since February, but both remain at levels indicating the U.S. job market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve works to cool demand for labor as part of its bid to lower inflation.
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Fortune

Workers still have power over their bosses, and a recession won’t stop the Great Resignation

Employees in the U.S. can’t quit quitting. Even with a recession looming, many workers aren’t afraid to leave their job for a better one. When predictions of an economic downturn first started popping up, some CEOs thought (or hoped) that workers’ leverage in a tight labor market would end. Gone would be the days of remote or hybrid options or just general bargaining power for the worker.
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022

Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Inflation packs punch to purchasing power

Inflation is often called a tax on the poor, but this time it’s hit middle-income households the hardest. Many low-income households, benefiting from exceptionally low unemployment rates, have found jobs and experienced wage increases.
denver7.com

Gas could hit $4 per gallon again by May as US changes blends

Tightening oil supplies and a different gas blend could cause gas prices to increase again to $4 a gallon in 2023, a prominent gas analyst told CNN. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN that GasBuddy’s data indicates the average price of a gallon of gas could reach $4 by May. One part of the equation is the U.S. uses a more expensive blend of gas during hotter months.
TheStreet

What Is Hyperinflation? Definition & Examples

Hyperinflation is the rapid and untrollable acceleration of prices over a period. Economists tend to focus on a nation’s consumer prices rather than wholesale prices, and the typical measure of inflation is the consumer price index. Hyperinflation technically occurs when the month-on-month inflation rate increases by 50% or higher,...
Denton Record-Chronicle

Why are eggs still so expensive?

Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of a dozen large, Grade A eggs more than doubled to $3.59 in November 2022 from $1.72 in November 2021, according to BLS data.
scitechdaily.com

Popular Gasoline Reduction Strategies Aren’t Getting a Chance To Work

Research study finds world leaders give up on increasing gas taxes and reducing subsidies to producers. Around the world, governments have widely attempted two strategies meant to reduce the use of gasoline by making it more expensive. One is implementing taxes in order to raise the price that consumers pay...
The Independent

AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.________________ TOP STORIES ________________RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Ukraine’s military chief,...
ARIZONA STATE

