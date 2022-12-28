Dayton crews respond to house fire

DAYTON — Dayton fire crews worked to extinguish a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Fernwood Avenue near North Main Street to reports of heavy smoke showing around 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found fire throughout the second story of the home, according to Dayton Fire Department on social media.

We are working to learn what started the fire and if anyone was inside the home.

