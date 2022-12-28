Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
suncommunitynews.com
New business opens on Tom Miller Road
PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
WCAX
Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday. No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software. The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops...
WCAX
Eco-friendly funds go to Plattsburgh for safer routes to school
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Pedals will be pumping in Plattsburgh, thanks to money to upgrade bike lanes. City leaders say $400,000 will be spent on part of Oak Street. Crews will widen the sidewalks to five feet wide, restripe crosswalks and add signs, pedestrian signals and bike lanes. The goal...
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
miltonindependent.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Milton in 2022
In 2022, 104 homes sold in Milton compared to 209 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $243,817 to $285,838. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Milton this year. 5. 260 Poor Farm Road. This home sold for $662,000 on June 16, 2022....
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
WCAX
In The Garden: Indoor herbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction in 2022
In 2022, 287 homes sold in the town of Essex and city of Essex Junction compared to 502 last year. The average home value in the city and town increased from $398,914 to $459,200. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction this year. 5....
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
WCAX
Concerns about alcohol as Americans get ready to toast to the new year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We ring in the new year this weekend, and many people will toast with alcohol both at midnight and throughout the evening. But there are concerns about too much alcohol being consumed on the holiday. CNN has cut back on showing alcohol being consumed on its...
miltonindependent.com
Allen Brook close to being an impaired stream; Milton stormwater study to strategize solutions
Around a year ago, Allen Brook, a stream that flows through much of Milton and Colchester emptying into Lake Champlain, was marked as in danger of being an impaired stream. A study to monitor the stream and strategize ways to avoid that situation is now close to completion. At the...
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
WCAX
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold Christmas ushered in a warm start to the new year, and that back and forth has confused some of the maple trees in our region. Experts from the proctor maple research center say some sap is already running there is no need for concern. They say the trees are just responding to the warm temperatures and it doesn’t hurt the tree. Maple specialist Mark Isselhardt says the sap running is likely from younger, smaller trees that are more receptive to an early warm spell. Isselhardt says this early sap could have impacted flavor.
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
VTDigger
Crime Research Group welcomes Monica Weeber as executive director
CONTACT: William Clements, Board Chair, CRG - whclements@gmail.com. Crime Research Group Welcomes Monica Weeber as Executive Director. Montpelier, VT— Monica Weeber of Winooski, a skillful and accomplished strategic planner and research project manager, has been named Executive Director of the Crime Research Group (CRG), Vermont’s principal non-profit criminal justice research organization. She brings over 20 years of well-rounded experience in the criminal justice and non-profit sectors to CRG, with a focus on program implementation, oversight, measurement, and reporting.
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
WCAX
Nursing school students get hands-on experience in UVM simulation lab
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week we told you about the clinical simulation lab at the University of Vermont giving future medical professionals hands-on experience in a controlled setting. Among the groups benefitting include future nurses. College of Nursing leaders say the hands-on experience that the sim lab provides...
