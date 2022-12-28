ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

VIDEO: Drury 80, St. Mary’s 56

Drury quickly extended their lead to 16 points to open the second half, using strong defense and long-range scoring to improve to 4-8 on the season. “I thought defensively, the guys were active today,” said Drury head coach Chris Foster. “We didn’t rebound well in the first half, but then much better in the second. It was good to get their game legs under them and it was a good first game back from the break.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sparta beats host Walnut Grove to win tournament title

ASH GROVE – The ending of last season’s Morris Brothers Holiday Classic has haunted the Sparta girls basketball team for the past year. This year’s tournament will evoke much more positive memories — and for a lot longer, too. Brynn Holt and Megan Brown scored 13...
SPARTA, MO
Lady Bears top Aces for fourth straight win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball (7-4, 2-0 MVC) defeated Evansville (5-5, 0-2 MVC) on the road, 73-61, to remain undefeated in conference action and extend its win streak to five games. MSU’s fifth-year seniors led the charge for the Lady Bears including a 27-point, 10-rebound, six-steal...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Nixa finishes runner-up in Pink Division

The Nixa Lady Eagles jumped on the Greenwood, Ark., Lady Bulldogs right out of the gate in the Pink Division Championship game, but were not able to sustain it in a 66-51 loss Friday evening at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center. Nixa, the No. 3 seed in the...
NIXA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
rockmnation.com

Two top-25 wins! Let’s recap and look ahead.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Missouri is coming off of two of the biggest victories in some time, and it feels great. So, this episode is mostly recapping the big, Top-25 wins against Illinois and Kentucky. Episode Breakdown:. 00:00 - 02:00:...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lady Bears open Valley play with victory at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball secured the victory in its Missouri Valley Conference opener, defeating Indiana State on the road, 71-62. The Lady Bears (6-4, 1-0 MVC) pulled away from the Sycamores (5-5, 0-1 MVC) in a hard-fought second half, using an important run in the third quarter to get the separation they ultimately needed.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
MIAMI, OK
Athlete of the Week: Ryder Blevins, Forsyth basketball

“It honestly was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” said Forsyth senior Ryder Blevins. Last year, he jammed his way into the Ozark’s consciousness when he won the Tournament of Champions Slam Dunk contest. “It was so crazy,” Ryder said. “There were so many people there. Everyone there was yelling ‘Forsyth!'”
FORSYTH, MO
rockmnation.com

Three 2024 prospects Missouri fans should keep an eye on

With the first signing day behind us, it’s never too early to start taking stock of what the 2024 class could hold for Missouri. We’re still a ways out, sure, but there are a few names that are especially enticing. Plus, since it is so early, every name is still theoretically on the board and your dream class scenarios are still intact.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO

