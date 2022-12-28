Read full article on original website
Republic upsets top seed Grain Valley to claim first Pink & White championship since 2012
Kaemyn Bekemeier set the tone early for the Republic Lady Tigers on Friday night. The senior guard opened the White Division Championship game with a 3-pointer on her way to leading the Lady Tigers to a 59-48 victory over Grain Valley for their first championship in the Pink and White Lady Classic since 2012.
VIDEO: Drury 80, St. Mary’s 56
Drury quickly extended their lead to 16 points to open the second half, using strong defense and long-range scoring to improve to 4-8 on the season. “I thought defensively, the guys were active today,” said Drury head coach Chris Foster. “We didn’t rebound well in the first half, but then much better in the second. It was good to get their game legs under them and it was a good first game back from the break.”
Sparta beats host Walnut Grove to win tournament title
ASH GROVE – The ending of last season’s Morris Brothers Holiday Classic has haunted the Sparta girls basketball team for the past year. This year’s tournament will evoke much more positive memories — and for a lot longer, too. Brynn Holt and Megan Brown scored 13...
Lady Bears top Aces for fourth straight win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball (7-4, 2-0 MVC) defeated Evansville (5-5, 0-2 MVC) on the road, 73-61, to remain undefeated in conference action and extend its win streak to five games. MSU’s fifth-year seniors led the charge for the Lady Bears including a 27-point, 10-rebound, six-steal...
Nixa finishes runner-up in Pink Division
The Nixa Lady Eagles jumped on the Greenwood, Ark., Lady Bulldogs right out of the gate in the Pink Division Championship game, but were not able to sustain it in a 66-51 loss Friday evening at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center. Nixa, the No. 3 seed in the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Republic holds off Sparta to claim program’s seventh Blue & Gold title
Midway through last season, not much was going right for the Republic Tigers. All the issues – players out, other players in unfamiliar roles, lack of team chemistry – forced the Tigers to call a team meeting. Coach Tim Brown tried to put a positive spin on the...
Bekemeier’s 25-point night sends Republic to White Division championship game
What started out as a track meet, ended in a knock-down, drag-out fight to the finish as the second-seeded Republic Lady Tigers held on for a 55-48 White Division semifinal win over the No. 3 Kickapoo Lady Chiefs on Thursday evening at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center. “That’s...
Two top-25 wins! Let’s recap and look ahead.
Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Missouri is coming off of two of the biggest victories in some time, and it feels great. So, this episode is mostly recapping the big, Top-25 wins against Illinois and Kentucky. Episode Breakdown:. 00:00 - 02:00:...
Lady Bears open Valley play with victory at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball secured the victory in its Missouri Valley Conference opener, defeating Indiana State on the road, 71-62. The Lady Bears (6-4, 1-0 MVC) pulled away from the Sycamores (5-5, 0-1 MVC) in a hard-fought second half, using an important run in the third quarter to get the separation they ultimately needed.
Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
Athlete of the Week: Ryder Blevins, Forsyth basketball
“It honestly was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” said Forsyth senior Ryder Blevins. Last year, he jammed his way into the Ozark’s consciousness when he won the Tournament of Champions Slam Dunk contest. “It was so crazy,” Ryder said. “There were so many people there. Everyone there was yelling ‘Forsyth!'”
Dozens of bills related to guns pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri. Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.
Three 2024 prospects Missouri fans should keep an eye on
With the first signing day behind us, it’s never too early to start taking stock of what the 2024 class could hold for Missouri. We’re still a ways out, sure, but there are a few names that are especially enticing. Plus, since it is so early, every name is still theoretically on the board and your dream class scenarios are still intact.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
