Long Beach, CA

OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023

Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district

Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
January 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now

The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s January 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022:. Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
“ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION… GREASE

McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE FULL CASTING FOR. THEIR UPCOMING “ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION…. Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. THE TIME: PERFORMANCES BEGIN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023. THE PLACE: LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. THE MOTION: THE HAND-JIVE. Pink Ladies and Burger Palace...
LA MIRADA, CA
Philanthropy Snapshot: Judith Hendler

Huntington Beach artist Judith Hendler has been creating her own path since she was a child. She gained national attention when her jewelry appeared on a 1980s TV show. Now she’s focused on keeping young people engaged with art and bringing it to the community. Hendler made her statement...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress

Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
CYPRESS, CA
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person

On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman

Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
TUSTIN, CA
Long Beach child located unharmed; suspect arrested

4-year-old boy Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, suspect Stephen Rhodes. On Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 11:39 p.m., missing child Zayne was at home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue. His father (suspect Stephen Rhodes) forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne.
LONG BEACH, CA
Woodbridge defeats Pacific Coast League rival Irvine to win Savanna Tournament

Woodbridge players and coaches after winning the Savanna Tournament. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School’s girls basketball team defeated Pacific Coast League rival Irvine 49-26 Friday night to capture the championship at the Savanna Holiday Classic. Coach Keith Clarkson said that the Warriors’ Hana Watanabe and Maddie Yasui...
IRVINE, CA
O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case

SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
COSTA MESA, CA

