Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023
Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district
Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
January 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s January 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022:. Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
CDF Labor Law Expands Leadership Team for 2023, Elevates Three Attorneys to Partner
IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor, employment and business immigration law firm CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is proud to announce the elevation of three outstanding attorneys to partner. These individuals are among the close to 50 CDF attorneys who aggressively defend and guide employers through the challenging legal landscape in California.
“ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION… GREASE
McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE FULL CASTING FOR. THEIR UPCOMING “ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION…. Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. THE TIME: PERFORMANCES BEGIN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023. THE PLACE: LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. THE MOTION: THE HAND-JIVE. Pink Ladies and Burger Palace...
Philanthropy Snapshot: Judith Hendler
Huntington Beach artist Judith Hendler has been creating her own path since she was a child. She gained national attention when her jewelry appeared on a 1980s TV show. Now she’s focused on keeping young people engaged with art and bringing it to the community. Hendler made her statement...
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress
Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
PHOTOS: Los Al takes over in final quarter to defeat Tesoro for second straight Tustin title
Los Alamitos players hold their championship plaques after winning the Tustin Classic title Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Los Alamitos High School’s boys basketball team may have started out slow Friday night in the championship game of the Tustin Classic. But the Griffins had quite a...
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person
On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman
Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
Long Beach child located unharmed; suspect arrested
4-year-old boy Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, suspect Stephen Rhodes. On Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 11:39 p.m., missing child Zayne was at home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue. His father (suspect Stephen Rhodes) forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne.
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
Woodbridge defeats Pacific Coast League rival Irvine to win Savanna Tournament
Woodbridge players and coaches after winning the Savanna Tournament. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School’s girls basketball team defeated Pacific Coast League rival Irvine 49-26 Friday night to capture the championship at the Savanna Holiday Classic. Coach Keith Clarkson said that the Warriors’ Hana Watanabe and Maddie Yasui...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom wraps up Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Los Amigos
Segerstrom’s Issac Camarena pushes the ball up the court. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team wrapped up the Estancia Coast Classic with a victory Friday, defeating Los Amigos 55-38. “We didn’t play very well in the first half,” said Coach...
Anaheim native fires a 50-caliber machine gun under instruction aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Fattarousovargas instructs Aviation Ordnancemen 3rd Class Lizeth Flores, left, from Anaheim, Calif., as she fires an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine...
O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case
SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
