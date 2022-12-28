On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO