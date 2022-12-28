Read full article on original website
Howard Moses
3d ago
Considering their first store was in Phoenix, this is appropriate. In fact, the woman throwing the tire thru the window was filmed at the Metro center store in 1972 before the mall was opened.
KTAR.com
Valley office experts are watching these key submarkets in 2023
John Bonnell is wrapping up the year with a slew of tours. In the week leading up to Christmas, the managing director for the Phoenix office of brokerage firm JLL estimated he and his team hosted multiple office tours for prospects in spaces between 1,000 to 30,000 square feet. Normally, he said he might have one tour during that period, so he thinks that interest can carry over into 2023.
Starbucks Announced as Tenant for Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center
The sprawling shopping center, which was sold for $41 million earlier this year, is set to get a complete lifestyle overhaul including a new hotel.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
KTAR.com
Opportunity for 2023: Valley’s Class B office buildings bear watching, industry experts say
At more than 55 million square feet, Class B office space is the largest body of rentable square footage in the Phoenix metro. At 25.1%, it also has the highest vacancy rate and has suffered the largest negative net absorption throughout 2022 across the office market. In total during the...
azbex.com
New Multifamily Planned for 7th Ave. & Camelback
City staff has recommended the Phoenix Planning Commission approve a rezoning request for a 249-unit multifamily development on 4.79 acres near the NEC of 7th Avenue and Camelback. Owner Larkspur Lane Investment Properties, LLC (Magnolia Property Co.) has requested rezoning to “WU Code T5:5 UT (Walkable Urban Code, Transect 5:5,...
Salad & Go Lists Two New Phoenix Area Outposts as ‘Coming Soon’
The newest locations for this rapidly growing, local brand, are set for Glendale and San Tan Valley.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Optima N. Scottsdale Will be a $1 Billion Sustainable Mixed-Use Development
Award-winning real estate development firm Optima is moving forward with its next Arizona residential development in North Scottsdale, Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The $1 billion sustainable mixed-use community will include the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S. and will also be the first project in Arizona built under both the new International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and International Green Construction Code (IgCC).
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
Phoenix New Times
The Biggest Restaurant News of 2022: Events That Changed the Phoenix Food Scene
The Phoenix food scene is constantly evolving, with movers and shakers making waves, opening new restaurants, and winning awards. This year, two Arizona chefs received one of the highest honors in food, a few Phoenix institutions celebrated major milestones, and some longtime spots shocked customers with closing announcements. Here are the biggest stories in Phoenix food news of 2022.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
AZFamily
Fans flocking to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale
Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening. Appeals court rules state can enforce new 15-week abortion ban. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most...
fox10phoenix.com
Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes 'significant' fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 gallons of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing the unleaded fuel to spill out...
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate
In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
KTAR.com
Arizona family’s Christmas trip among thousands affected by flight cancellations
PHOENIX — A Mesa family’s Christmas trip was one of thousands ruined by the recent flight cancellations following a massing winter storm. “Our plans were to go over to Nashville to visit my mom and my sister and my niece and nephews,” Trisha Guerrero told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “It had been about seven years since we last had a holiday together, so we were super excited for this one.”
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
KTAR.com
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Eloy due to crash
PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Eloy, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The lanes closures are due to a crash that occurred near milepost 205. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route. There is no estimated...
