Football fans raise thousands for cancer treatment for JMU & Texas football player’s mother

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk native and former JMU football player Diamonté-Tucker Dorsey put out a call for aid on Tuesday to help his mother Tonya, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer back in February.

“My mama is my superhero & role model, seeing her go through this has been hard … ” said Tucker-Dorsey, a Lake Taylor alum who was an All-American linebacker with the Dukes.

After 10 months of chemotherapy and radiation were unsuccessful, Tucker-Dorsey said Tonya’s doctors thought it would be best for her to relocate near Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for more intensive treatment.

“Cancer treatments are extremely expensive and although we have been able to provide for her thus far, out of state costs and travel expenses have become more difficult to manage. In addition, her uphill fight to overcome the late-stage cancer has become physically debilitating, and she has been out of work for months now,” Tucker-Dorsey wrote. “While we are optimistic that this treatment will be successful, my family and I will need all the assistance possible to help ease the burden of my mom’s continued battle.”

To help with the cost of treatment and relocating near Baltimore, Tucker-Dorsey started a GoFundMe page , and as of Wednesday afternoon it had raised nearly all of the $60,000 goal, with donations from more than 950 people. One person even gave $5,000.

And the donations have rolled in from all over the country, not just from JMU and Texas, where Tucker-Dorsey excelled in 2022 as a graduate transfer. Fans of Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M, Nebraska and even archrival Oklahoma pitched in to help Tonya recover.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (right) and his brother Tyrique pose with their mother Tonya (Courtesy of Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

Tucker-Dorsey’s brother Tyrique, a freshman defensive lineman at JMU, said “I want to thank everyone who has donated so far this means the world to me!” as he expressed shock at $50,000 being raised in less than 24 hours.

If you’d like to donate, visit Tucker-Dorsey’s GoFundMe page here .

