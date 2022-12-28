Read full article on original website
Insiders at Southwest reveal how the airline's service imploded
Ask Southwest Airlines employees about their company's technology, and one word keeps coming up: "antiquated."
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
upr.org
Flight cancellations lead Utah couple to take a 13-hour road trip with 3 strangers
Following dozens of flight cancellations across the country, a North Salt Lake couple opted to take a 13-hour-long road trip home for the holidays alongside people they never met. After visiting family, Spencer and Jana Horn flew from Des Moines, Iowa to Denver, Colorado on Wednesday only to have their...
kjzz.com
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
KSLTV
Flight trouble forcing some Utah fans to change Rose Bowl transportation plans
SALT LAKE CITY — The Southwest Airlines flight crisis continues to leave many Utahns stranded and unable to reach their destinations. A lot of Utah fans planning to travel to California for the Rose Bowl aren’t sure if their flights will make it. Passengers continue to get messages...
70+ Salt Lake City flights canceled Monday, including majority of Southwest
Dozens of flights into and out of Salt Lake City have been canceled Monday, with Southwest Airlines being hit the hardest.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
Black Rock Mountain Resort receives $48M in funding to build NHL-sized hockey arena, event center
HEBER CITY, Utah — After closing on $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing, Black Rock Mountain Resort is slated to build a new hockey arena and […]
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
Survey asks if Heber taxpayers would pay to stop airport upgrades
Heber City residents have been receiving phone calls about their local airport. A survey asks if they’d be willing to pay higher taxes to give local government more control over it. Heber resident Darryl Bosshardt received a call about the Heber Valley Airport this week, and he completed a...
‘An absolute nightmare:’ Southwest flyers left stranded for days in Salt Lake City over Christmas
A day after Christmas, Salt Lake City International Airport remains as chaotic and crowded as ever, overflowing with beleaguered and irate travelers.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Salt Lake City
Are you finding for a sorted list of hotel in the Salt Lake City region? In this blog, you are going to know a sorted list of the excellent hotel that is physically located in the Salt Lake City region. Also, a directional link from your area, and direction, Web...
KSLTV
Utah father hit by car at airport, police say driver lost control of handicap accessible vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car that plowed into multiple vehicles at the airport. David Harmer, 60, was at Salt Lake International Airport renting a car Monday morning. As he was walking to his rental car in the parking garage he heard a loud noise behind him.
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
Salt Lake City currently last one standing in 2030 Olympic bid
PARK CITY, Utah — The Sapporo, Japan 2030 Olympic Bid Committee has put a “pause” on its pursuit to host the Winter Olympics, according to Reuters. Results of investigations of […]
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
