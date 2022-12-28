Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
12news.com
Gasoline tanker crash spills thousands of gallons of fuel in west Phoenix, leaves 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — First responders are working to stop a large gasoline leak after a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying the fuel in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Officials...
fox10phoenix.com
Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes 'significant' fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 gallons of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing the unleaded fuel to spill out...
Fuel truck, two other vehicles crash, shuts down 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye
According to police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road was a large fuel truck.
fox10phoenix.com
Coolidge Dam records highest water level in 5 years, a relief for Arizona farmers
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - While rain might be a problem on roads, it's an amazing sight for Arizona farmers. Six months ago, Caywood Farms in Casa Grande was dusty, dry and brown. Now it's wet, muddy and most importantly - it's green. "Oh yes, we’re happy," laughed Nancy Caywood with...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost the new year, and we’ve got big changes coming our way! We have a First Alert issued for Sunday due to the amount of snow we could see and rain here in the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low, above 6,000 feet, for the potential of 4-10 inches of snow falling Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for areas near Pine and Payson through Monday morning for the possibility of 3-8 inches of snow and gusty conditions. This storm Sunday will bring widespread rainfall throughout the state and possibly some thunderstorms as well.
KTAR.com
Major intersection in Gilbert closed for repairs after water leak, flooding
PHOENIX — A major intersection in Gilbert will likely be closed until at least Sunday because of flooding, authorities said. Crews are working to repair a water leak at Elliot and Cooper roads, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media Friday morning. The intersection will be shut down...
AZFamily
Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s minimum wage is going up by more than a dollar, and that’s raising concerns about how it will impact small businesses. Owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe aren’t worried at all. Nadia Davis is a barista at Brick Road Coffee and says they treat her well and pay her more than minimum wage. “It is a big deal,” said Davis. “I was shocked when they told us they would give us a little increase in pay, because most coffee shops don’t do that, they expect you to live off the tips you make.”
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
azbex.com
‘Massive’ Residential Development Proposed in Gilbert
Developer Keeley Properties is proposing a residential development with 135 townhomes and 668 apartments in five buildings, along with general commercial space on nearly 28 acres at the SEC of Neely Street and the Union Pacific Railroad in Gilbert. The site is currently homed to Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber, which is planning...
buffalonynews.net
Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
ABC 15 News
What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?
Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
AZFamily
Water main break leads to extended closure of Elliot & Cooper intersection in Gilbert
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Residents living near downtown Gilbert may have to find a new way to get home over the busy holiday weekend. Traffic officials have closed the intersection of Elliot and Cooper roads, which flooded because of a water leak early Friday morning. Photos from the scene showed utility crews actively working to stop the water from gushing in the middle of the roadway.
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
AZFamily
Expect a cloudy and possibly rainy New Year's Eve and Day
The Valley could see around a half-inch to an inch of rain in many locations, and another round of snow in the mountains. We issued a First Alert on Sunday to warn our viewers of hazardous driving conditions. Mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year. Updated:...
AZFamily
Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa
Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
AZFamily
Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach
Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he’s retiring because of personal medical issues. Shady Park wins appeal; retirement community suit goes back to court. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. The Shady Park music venue in Tempe won its...
Comments / 1