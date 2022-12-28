ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Man found guilty on lesser charge in 2020 fatal brawl

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County jury returned its verdict earlier this month and found Andrew Norwood guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Norwood, 29, was originally charged with murder in the death of 65-year-old Rodney Wayne Cowan after authorities said a fight broke out between the two men on July 10, 2020 .

Teen charged with murder set for youthful offender hearing in March

Criminally negligent homicide is a significantly lesser charge than murder, as it is a Class A misdemeanor. Sentencing can go up to one year in jail, and carry a fine of up to $6,000.

Norwood was first charged with second-degree felony assault after Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson told News 19 that they learned about the fight, but after Cowan died, the District Attorney’s office upgraded the charge to murder.

On July 17, 2020, Norwood was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond but would be released later that same day.

An indictment was handed down on October 19, 2020.

Limestone Correctional Facility is looking for more officers

Court records show Norwood has applied for probation but was allowed to remain “at liberty” on his previously posted bond.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2023, at the Marshall County Courthouse.

