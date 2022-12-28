Man found guilty on lesser charge in 2020 fatal brawl

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County jury returned its verdict earlier this month and found Andrew Norwood guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Norwood, 29, was originally charged with murder in the death of 65-year-old Rodney Wayne Cowan after authorities said a fight broke out between the two men on July 10, 2020 .

Criminally negligent homicide is a significantly lesser charge than murder, as it is a Class A misdemeanor. Sentencing can go up to one year in jail, and carry a fine of up to $6,000.

Norwood was first charged with second-degree felony assault after Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson told News 19 that they learned about the fight, but after Cowan died, the District Attorney’s office upgraded the charge to murder.

On July 17, 2020, Norwood was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond but would be released later that same day.

An indictment was handed down on October 19, 2020.

Court records show Norwood has applied for probation but was allowed to remain “at liberty” on his previously posted bond.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2023, at the Marshall County Courthouse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.