SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Spartanburg community are coming together to help a man in need after he lost his home to a fire on Christmas morning. Dexter Rogers lived on Old Anderson Mill Rd. for years. On the 25th he woke up to flames in his kitchen. The fire was put out by the fire department, but his home reignited later that night.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO