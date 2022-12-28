ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert

The Princess of Wales demonstrated the gesture as a sign of respect when she said hello to the King and Queen Consort Kate Middleton is one poised princess! The Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, welcoming members of the royal family and community luminaries for a musical evening. Princess Kate entered the Abbey with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 (little brother Prince Louis, 4, stayed home!), where Kate's impeccable greeting...
Page Six

Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth’s tiara, Charles’ robe at Diplomatic Reception

The King’s closet is up for grabs. Camilla Parker Bowles donned Queen Elizabeth’s glittering sapphire-and-diamond tiara for the second time in a month at last night’s Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps Reception — and it turns out her embroidered blue coat actually belongs to another member of the royal family: her husband, King Charles III. The navy coat is a traditional Saudi robe known as a daqlah and was presented to the then-Prince of Wales by designer Yahya Al Bishri when Charles visited Saudi Arabia in 1998. Last night, the 75-year-old royal wore the robe, which is covered in stunning silver embroidery, over...
People

Denmark's Queen Margrethe Stars in New Portraits as Grandchildren Prepare to Lose Royal Titles

Prince Joachim's four children will no longer be known by their prince or princess titles come January 1 Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is celebrating her 50-year reign with family photos. On Wednesday, the Danish Royal House released regal portraits of the 82-year-old Queen with her sons and their wives in honor of her 50-year Government Jubilee this year. The photos were taken in the Hall of Knights at Christiansborg Palace in Amalienborg at a gala held in the Queen's honor in September, and show the royals...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper

The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Popculture

King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace

King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
netflixjunkie.com

After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Robb Report

King Charles III’s Crown Is Getting a Makeover Ahead of His Coronation

The centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels has quietly disappeared from public view—but don’t blame the Beefeaters. The historic St Edward’s Crown was taken from the Tower of London “for modification work” ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, according to a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. The priceless heirloom hasn’t been outside the Tower for some 60 years. The transportation of the crown was kept tightly under wraps until its safe delivery, and the current location has not been disclosed. As per the centuries-old tradition, the king will be presented with the crown during a solemn ceremony at London’s Westminster...
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle

The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
Bustle

Kate Middleton’s Timeless ‘00s Outfits Are Dominating TikTok Trends

The Princess of Wales’ now-regal sense of style has gone through a major transition over the years, but niche groups of younger fans are now taking Kate Middleton’s earlier wardrobe as fashion inspiration. There are endless videos on TikTok under the #KateMiddleton hashtag showcasing her outfits “before she became a princess,” when she was giving peak Sloane Ranger. Online clothing retailer Remass has since taken this Kate fangirling one step further by curating a garment drop themed after the royal’s style in the 2000s. In a series of TikToks which now ranks among the user’s most viewed, a Gen Z girl is shown recreating Kate’s old outfits with vintage clothing.
BBC

Ashridge House: How the former home of Henry VIII is branching out

The Grade I listed Ashridge House in Hertfordshire was once the home of Henry VIII and has an oak tree planted by Elizabeth I. Yet for all its splendour and history, its existence is largely unknown beyond those who live locally, historians and private event attendees. That, its current occupants hope, could be about to change.
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day

Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy