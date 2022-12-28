The centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels has quietly disappeared from public view—but don’t blame the Beefeaters. The historic St Edward’s Crown was taken from the Tower of London “for modification work” ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, according to a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. The priceless heirloom hasn’t been outside the Tower for some 60 years. The transportation of the crown was kept tightly under wraps until its safe delivery, and the current location has not been disclosed. As per the centuries-old tradition, the king will be presented with the crown during a solemn ceremony at London’s Westminster...

