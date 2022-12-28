Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
The Princess of Wales demonstrated the gesture as a sign of respect when she said hello to the King and Queen Consort Kate Middleton is one poised princess! The Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, welcoming members of the royal family and community luminaries for a musical evening. Princess Kate entered the Abbey with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 (little brother Prince Louis, 4, stayed home!), where Kate's impeccable greeting...
Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth’s tiara, Charles’ robe at Diplomatic Reception
The King’s closet is up for grabs. Camilla Parker Bowles donned Queen Elizabeth’s glittering sapphire-and-diamond tiara for the second time in a month at last night’s Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps Reception — and it turns out her embroidered blue coat actually belongs to another member of the royal family: her husband, King Charles III. The navy coat is a traditional Saudi robe known as a daqlah and was presented to the then-Prince of Wales by designer Yahya Al Bishri when Charles visited Saudi Arabia in 1998. Last night, the 75-year-old royal wore the robe, which is covered in stunning silver embroidery, over...
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales pairs a sparkling red gown with earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales attended a Buckingham Palace reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps last night, continuing her recent run of winning fashion moments in the process. The annual fête — also attended by King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William — returned this year to welcome hundreds...
Denmark's Queen Margrethe Stars in New Portraits as Grandchildren Prepare to Lose Royal Titles
Prince Joachim's four children will no longer be known by their prince or princess titles come January 1 Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is celebrating her 50-year reign with family photos. On Wednesday, the Danish Royal House released regal portraits of the 82-year-old Queen with her sons and their wives in honor of her 50-year Government Jubilee this year. The photos were taken in the Hall of Knights at Christiansborg Palace in Amalienborg at a gala held in the Queen's honor in September, and show the royals...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper
The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Popculture
King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace
King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
netflixjunkie.com
After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
The 'King' and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
SAO PAULO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its soccer 'king' - two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years.
King Charles III May Be Planning a ‘Dignified Power Move’ In His First Christmas Speech, But Half of the UK Admit They Still Won’t Be Tuning In
For the first time in his life, King Charles III will be tasked with giving the annual Christmas speech to citizens of the UK.
The Princess of Wales Made an Incredibly Sweet Last-Minute Change to Her Christmas Day Outfit
Did you catch her wearing a Christmas gift from Prince William on Sunday?
King Charles III’s Crown Is Getting a Makeover Ahead of His Coronation
The centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels has quietly disappeared from public view—but don’t blame the Beefeaters. The historic St Edward’s Crown was taken from the Tower of London “for modification work” ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, according to a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. The priceless heirloom hasn’t been outside the Tower for some 60 years. The transportation of the crown was kept tightly under wraps until its safe delivery, and the current location has not been disclosed. As per the centuries-old tradition, the king will be presented with the crown during a solemn ceremony at London’s Westminster...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Bustle
Kate Middleton’s Timeless ‘00s Outfits Are Dominating TikTok Trends
The Princess of Wales’ now-regal sense of style has gone through a major transition over the years, but niche groups of younger fans are now taking Kate Middleton’s earlier wardrobe as fashion inspiration. There are endless videos on TikTok under the #KateMiddleton hashtag showcasing her outfits “before she became a princess,” when she was giving peak Sloane Ranger. Online clothing retailer Remass has since taken this Kate fangirling one step further by curating a garment drop themed after the royal’s style in the 2000s. In a series of TikToks which now ranks among the user’s most viewed, a Gen Z girl is shown recreating Kate’s old outfits with vintage clothing.
Inside Nottingham Cottage, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Home
Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, became the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first shared home in 2017, and it features heavily in the couple’s explosive new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Here, Vogue explores the history of the royal residence. It dates back to...
BBC
Ashridge House: How the former home of Henry VIII is branching out
The Grade I listed Ashridge House in Hertfordshire was once the home of Henry VIII and has an oak tree planted by Elizabeth I. Yet for all its splendour and history, its existence is largely unknown beyond those who live locally, historians and private event attendees. That, its current occupants hope, could be about to change.
The best candid photos of the royal family in 2022, according to royal photographers
Candid photos show royal family members having fun on royal tours, cheering on teams at sports games, and doting on their grandchildren.
Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day
Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
The biggest royal controversies of the year
The Prince and Princess of Wales faced criticism of the monarchy's colonial past during their Caribbean tour.
