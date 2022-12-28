Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Arsenal stretches lead to 7 points with 4-2 win at Brighton
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal stretched its Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday capped by a well-worked breakaway goal from Gabriel Martinelli. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal 3-0 up by the 47th minute and seemingly...
WTOP
Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Casper Ruud has taken up in 2023 where he left off in 2022, beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men’s singles match of the New Year to boost Norway at the United Cup mixed teams championship in Brisbane. Ruud had a...
Rallying-Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage
Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Dakar Rally will have a new winner in the motorcyle category this year after reigning champion Sam Sunderland crashed out with a broken shoulder in the rocky opening stage in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Comments / 0