ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What channel is USA vs. Finland on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game

Group B at the 2023 World Juniors will be decided on Saturday afternoon, as the United States meets Finland on the final day of group play. The USA grabbed a 5-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday to give the team six points in the standings. After splitting their first two games, the Americans put together a strong, 60-minute effort for the first time at the tournament.
Sporting News

USA vs. Switzerland final score, results: Jimmy Snuggerud scores twice, Americans cruise to 2023 World Juniors win

The United States put together its most complete effort at the 2023 World Junior Championship on Thursday, cruising to a 5-1 victory over Switzerland. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice, Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist and Cutter Gauthier dished out two assists in the win. Trey Augustine picked up his second win of the competition in goal, making 18 saves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy