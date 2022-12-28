Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
No. 2 UConn falls to No. 22 Xavier for Huskies' first loss of season, leaving just two undefeated teams
Another team fell from the ranks of the undefeated as No. 2 UConn went on the road to No. 22 Xavier and lost in decisive fashion 83-73 Saturday. The Musketeers pulled off the upset after leading for the majority of the game and closed out the win with its largest margin of lead late to bring home the 10-point win in front of a rowdy Xavier crowd at the Cintas Center. The result leaves just two teams in college hoops -- Purdue and New Mexico -- still undefeated.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
thecomeback.com
Huge Jalen Hurts update revealed
Jalen Hurts has been a vital piece to the puzzle for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. Although the team has been without its star quarterback due to a recent injury, a positive update surfaced on Thursday for the Eagles star. Hurts returned to practice on Thursday, signaling that his return...
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) practices in limited role
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited practice participant on Thursday, the first time he has worked on the field since injuring his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts tested his sprained passing shoulder in individual drills during the portion of the practice open to...
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Crowley leads Southern Miss over Appalachian State 76-70
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Austin Crowley scored 30 points to lead Southern Mississippi over Appalachian State 76-70 on Saturday. Crowley added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-2). DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points and five boards. Felipe Haase scored 13. The Mountaineers (7-8) were led by Christopher Mantis with 13 points....
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
Swinney Stands By Fake Field Goal Decision
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney dipped into his bag of tricks for the third time in three games, and for the second time‚ the first coming against South Carolina, it blew up in his face.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Comments / 0