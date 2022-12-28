Read full article on original website
NFL Week 17 Preview: Packers (-3.5) Cover, Vikings Have Nothing To Play For
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Vikings.
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17
By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
Report: Michael Bidwill Hasn't Informed Kliff Kingsbury on Future With Cardinals
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday that Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has yet to reveal future plans to current head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Veteran cornerback's return a big boost to battered Patriots secondary
The New England Patriots will likely still be shorthanded heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but they did get one major return with veteran cornerback Jalen Mills back on the practice field on Friday. That means the team might actually have some help on the backend of...
NFL Week 17 Picks: Are Packers, Patriots Both Overvalued?
It feels like just yesterday it was Labor Day, and we were grilling out, embracing summer’s last stand while also eagerly anticipating the start of the NFL season. Yet, here we are, in Week 17 of the season, about ready to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year. And with New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, the Jan. 1 date typically reserved for the college bowl season suddenly belongs to the pros.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday
Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
Bills' Dawson Knox: Ready for Monday
Knox (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Bengals. Knox was a full participant in Saturday's practice clearing the way for the talented tight end to suit up in a pivotal AFC battle with high seeding at stake. The 26-year-old has caught a touchdown in each of the last three games after scoring just two through the first 13 weeks of the season.
Falcons' Jovante Moffatt: Won't suit up Sunday
Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Moffatt (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Moffatt will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive week as a result of a lingering calf issue. The 26-year-old has made just three game appearances throughout this season, but he's ultimately been limited to a strict special-teams role in each of those matchups.
Packers' Christian Watson: Set for pregame workout
Watson (hip) will undergo a pregame workout to determine whether he'll be active Sunday versus the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Watson didn't play in the second half of last Sunday's win at Miami due to a hip injury, which didn't allow him to mix into drills until Friday. He was limited in that session, and the Packers subsequently made him questionable ahead of Week 17 action. Watson is facing a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so there won't be as many options for fantasy managers to turn to if the team ends up including him on its inactive list. If the rookie second-round pick is unable to play, Green Bay will rely on Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs as its top two wide receivers, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Leaves practice early
Hopkins left Friday's practice early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Hopkins wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, and this now creates some concern he could be added Friday. The good news is that Colt McCoy is back under center for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins just once on 10 targets in last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Seahawks 'Got Some Stuff Coming' vs. Jets, Says TE Colby Parkinson
The Seattle Seahawks are unique in the fact that they've spaced out usage for all three of their primary tight ends while finding success with it this season. Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson have all been steady targets for quarterback Geno Smith during his first full season as the starter in Seattle. And even though Dissly was recently put on injured reserve, there still appears to be plenty of tricks in the bag for the tight ends when the Seahawks (7-8) host the New York Jets (7-8) Sunday at Lumen Field.
Patriots' Matt Sokol: Elevated for Week 17
The Patriots elevated Sokol from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of the Week 17 contest against Miami, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Sokol was previously elevated for the Week 5 win over Detroit, and he played eight offensive snaps in that contest, though he didn't receive any targets or record any stats. Jonnu Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable, so Sokol could be in line for a healthy dose of snaps.
Bills' Dawson Knox: Limited by hip issue
Knox was a limited participant at practice Thursday due to a hip injury. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.co,, Knox is downplaying what he previously described as a "little hip pointer." He sported a red no-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. The tight end now has two more chances to increase his practice activity ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals, but Knox will probably need to practice in full capacity by Saturday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into the contest.
Packers' Yosh Nijman: Available against Vikings
Nijman does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Nijman was forced to exit the Packers' Week 16 win over the Dolphins due to a shoulder injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week before logging a full session Friday. As a result, Nijman should return to his role as the Packers' starting right tackle.
