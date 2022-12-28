SCHOA working on ordinance change for Sun City

Action is being taken to address the most recent request to bypass Sun City’s age overlay, and future attempts to allow younger residents.

Sun City residents made two separate requests for temporary use permits in 2022 to allow someone under 55 to live long-term in their homes. Sun City covenants, conditions and restrictions prohibits anyone under 55 living in the community, unless there is someone 55 or older living in the home, and restricts those under 19 to being in a Sun City home to 90 days.

The first request was denied by the Maricopa County Board of Adjustment. But the second request was left in limbo when the BOA did not act upon it.

“There was a motion on the floor to deny the permit, but the board vice chairman had to leave and they postponed the motion to February,” Eric Hoahland, Sun City Home Owners Association board president, said.

The board’s hope was that SCHOA officials and the resident making the request could work out a solution between themselves, according to Hoagland. The SCHOA board was scheduled to meet with the resident in executive session following its Nov. 22 meeting, but did not attend as was arranged, according to Hoagland.

In the meantime, SCHOA officials are working with Maricopa County officials in an attempt to rewrite the overlay ordinance to close the permit loophole. They are also taking action now on the unresolved permit.

“The underage case has been sent to our attorney,” Lisa Gray, SCHOA general manager said.

SCHOA officials send CC&R violators three letters, with time in between each to resolve the issue. If there is no resolution following the third letter, the matter goes to litigation.

Hoagland said underage violators take similar tactics.

“The property owner goes ahead with their violation despite knowing they are in violation,” he said. “And, rather than take steps to be in compliance or remedy the violation they try to get a permit to carry on as they are. ‘It’s easier to get forgiveness than permission.’”

SCHOA’s ability to continue enforcement of the CC&Rs, including legal costs, depends on a strong membership. But the agency, because membership is not mandatory, struggles in that area, despite an annual membership fee of only $25. Amy Heusted, SCHOA’s marketing director, said there are 4,573 active SCHOA members and more than 7,000 total members from the 17,000 single family homes. Condo and townhome associations cover the remaining homes in the community. However, all Sun City property owners are subject to the SCHOA CC&Rs in addition to their own association’s rules and regulations.

SCHOA officials, however, are seeing a small increase in membership. Heusted said there were 116 new members in November, compared to 82 in the same month in 2021. In addition, Al Morton, SCHOA board vice president, said 226 letters were sent to new homeowners in November and 73 of those homeowners became SCHOA members.

“We’ll continue that letter campaign every couple of months,” he said.

These and other issues could be addressed during SCHOA’s annual meeting, scheduled 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Fairway Center, 10600 W. Peoria Ave.