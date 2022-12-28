Read full article on original website
Premier Lacrosse League Seeks Schedule Stability in ‘23
The Premier Lacrosse League is poised to expand its national reach in its fifth season by switching to a more consistent version of its touring model. In past years the men’s field league has traveled to a combination of repeat locales and previously unvisited sites, but the 2023 schedule attempts to create a greater sense of scheduling stability for the startup. “In our first four seasons we used a combination of data and sports fan affinity in respective markets to determine where we want to go,” PLL president and co-founder Paul Rabil said in a phone interview. “This year we wanted press...
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Five bold predictions for Week 17: Chiefs move closer to No. 1 seed, Packers keep playoff hopes alive
The 2022 season is in its final two weeks and there's still plenty to be determined. Week 17 comes with an opportunity for several teams to either lock in their playoff position or move one step closer in that direction, and there are a few head-to-head matchups that will have implications that stretch beyond just those two clubs.
CBS Sports
Watch Washington State vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The #11 UCLA Bruins are 9-3 against the Washington State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. UCLA and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Bruins won both of their matches against Washington State last season (76-56 and 75-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
CBS Sports
How to watch Raiders vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Current Records: San Francisco 11-4; Las Vegas 6-9 The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. San Francisco has a defense that allows only 15.33 points per game, so Las Vegas' offense will have their work cut out for them.
