Washington State

Sportico

Premier Lacrosse League Seeks Schedule Stability in ‘23

The Premier Lacrosse League is poised to expand its national reach in its fifth season by switching to a more consistent version of its touring model. In past years the men’s field league has traveled to a combination of repeat locales and previously unvisited sites, but the 2023 schedule attempts to create a greater sense of scheduling stability for the startup. “In our first four seasons we used a combination of data and sports fan affinity in respective markets to determine where we want to go,” PLL president and co-founder Paul Rabil said in a phone interview. “This year we wanted press...
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation

Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots

Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Watch Washington State vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

The #11 UCLA Bruins are 9-3 against the Washington State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. UCLA and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Bruins won both of their matches against Washington State last season (76-56 and 75-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
LOS ANGELES, CA

