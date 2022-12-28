Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
Thomasville police seeking assistance in the search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue. At the scene, police say they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot […]
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
Empty Smith Home buildings used for Greensboro fire safety training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is using a unique tactic to demolish some old, affordable housing units. It's allowing the fire department to burn them down, as part of live training exercises. This week, firefighters are burning buildings in the Smith Homes neighborhood to help brush up...
WXII 12
The city of Greensboro is planning to replace aging waterlines to reduce water breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water main breaks have become a problem in Greensboro almost every winter. On Thursday, there were two along the same stretch of road just a couple of miles apart. Mike Borchers, the director of water resources, says the city of Greensboro is ramping up investment in...
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
Forsyth Co. deputy sends off emotional sign-off after more than 30 years of service
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County deputy signs off with one tearful message Thursday. This emotional 10-42 comes after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement in North Carolina, including serving 12 years at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in their Animal Services Division and Detention Services Bureau.
Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief. Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day. Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-40 in Greensboro near Sandy Ridge Road; HAZMAT crews on scene
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — HAZMAT crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 40 eastbound. The tractor-trailer was carrying glass and overturned on Thursday night near Sandy Ridge Road. No injuries have been reported. Greensboro officials say the cleanup will be extensive and drivers should expect delays in the area. HAZMAT crews […]
Deaf Greensboro family whose belongings were thrown away receive gifts from GPD, Salvation Army
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family that needed a Christmas miracle got one. The Salvation Army and the Greensboro Police Department delivered gifts to the Ojo family, who lost their belongings when their apartment was cleaned out after a mix-up at the Treybrooke Village Apartments in early December. “The apartment was a P instead […]
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
WXII 12
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
WBTM
Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In
A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
Comments / 0