(Washington County, IA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest in connection to a restaurant burglary in Riverside earlier this year. Police responded to reports of the burglary on July 17th at La Chiva Loka on West 1st St. Investigators say damage done to the restaurant caused it to close to the public. An investigation led to officers identifying 35 year-old Travis David of Ottumwa as the suspect. David was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail and later released on bond.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO