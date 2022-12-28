SPCA of East Texas New Year’s Eve ball drop offers a chance at winning big for a good cause

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – SPCA of East Texas is asking for the community to participate in this years New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The community has until Saturday to purchase a $5 tennis ball to be included in their New Year’s Eve ball drop and have a chance at winning the jackpot.

The more balls purchased, the bigger the jackpot. The winner will split the jackpot with the SPCA of East Texas and there will be prizes awarded to 2nd and 3rd place as well.

They will be livestreaming the ball drop on their Facebook page at noon on Saturday Dec. 31 from their Bossart Bark Park.

For more information on how to purchase a ball and enter for a chance at the jackpot, visit their website .

