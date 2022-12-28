ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

SPCA of East Texas New Year’s Eve ball drop offers a chance at winning big for a good cause

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKDoO_0jwxadXW00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – SPCA of East Texas is asking for the community to participate in this years New Year’s Eve ball drop.

Lights for Lions at Caldwell Zoo gives a beacon of hope for lions in the wild

The community has until Saturday to purchase a $5 tennis ball to be included in their New Year’s Eve ball drop and have a chance at winning the jackpot.

The more balls purchased, the bigger the jackpot. The winner will split the jackpot with the SPCA of East Texas and there will be prizes awarded to 2nd and 3rd place as well.

They will be livestreaming the ball drop on their Facebook page at noon on Saturday Dec. 31 from their Bossart Bark Park.

For more information on how to purchase a ball and enter for a chance at the jackpot, visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl

TYLER, Texas — A small, but mighty group of cheerleaders will be representing East Texas on the national stage as we ring in the new year!. Four members of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler cheer team are in Orlando prepping for their performance before the Citrus Bowl.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals

TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Day two of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at TJC

Tyler, Texas (KETK)-It was day two of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at TJC where 12 East Texas teams got the chance to sharping their skills as they get ready for district play. The Whitehouse Wildcats went on a 12-0 run to end the 3rd quarter and won the game 58-53. In the earlier game the […]
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TxDOT tells drivers to not drink and drive during holiday weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the holidays some people drink, but it is important to do this safely. The Texas Department of Transportation said there are increased driving under the influence (DUI) crashes during the holidays leading up to the New Year celebrations. “These crashes are 100% preventable. People decide to drink and then get […]
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bishop Gorman cheerleaders, mascot to perform at Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Bishop Gorman Catholic School varsity cheerleaders and mascot will represent Varsity Spirit in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on Dec. 30 to Jan. 3. “It’s super exciting… it’s awesome. It’s something that we love to do to showcase cheerleading, this board of cheerleading and school […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Transit offers Safe-Ride-Home on New Year’s Eve

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Transit and local Budweiser distributor is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” this New Year’s Eve. For the 16th consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. The service is offered to the general […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. The sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Anyone planning on being on the road during the holiday weekend could notice an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic areas throughout the city. Officers main focus during this […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy