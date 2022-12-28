Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Drunk Campbell County Man Threatens, Points Loaded Gun At Deputy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A drunk 65-year-old man who threatened to shoot a Campbell County deputy Thursday is lucky he wasn’t shot himself. Roger McLean was intoxicated when the deputy responded to his home about 40 minutes north of Gillette to a report he’d...
Sheridan Media
JCHC Denied Grant Funding for Construction
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden announced at the hospital board meeting Wednesday night that the re-application for funding for their capital construction project was denied. He explained more about the process. Senden said the Wyoming Hospital Association is planning to put more grant funding into their next budget.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
17-Year-Old Gillette Basketball Player Dies Unexpectedly On Monday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old Gillette high school basketball player died unexpectedly Monday, the Campbell County Coroner has confirmed. Max Sorenson suffered a medical event at his home Monday and was pronounced deceased at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Paul Wallem, Campbell County Coroner told...
county17.com
Gillette may see some snow in New Year’s winter storm
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A New Year’s holiday weekend blast of winter weather is likely to remain south of Campbell County, but some snow is possible, the National Weather Service said. A 20% chance for snow showers begins this afternoon as the high reaches 38 degrees under a mostly...
county17.com
Mid-December storm more than doubles city snow removal costs this season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The most significant storm of December in terms of snowfall and related clean-up costs outpaced all other storms this season, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. Earlier this month, a winter storm dumped an estimated 21 inches of snow on Gillette...
Comments / 0