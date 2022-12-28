PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced Friday that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to repace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO