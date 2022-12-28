Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Noem taps diocese chancellor as new social services leader
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced Friday that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to repace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
