Boulder, CO

buffzone.com

Road sweep available for CU Buffs men’s basketball at struggling Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — On paper, the Colorado men’s basketball team notched a win in the tougher matchup of the nearly-annual two-game trip through the Bay Area. The Buffaloes’ track record says otherwise. CU picked up a huge road win on Thursday night, overcoming sub-par games from several...
BOULDER, CO
ralphiereport.com

Fresno State DL Leonard Payne Jr. transfers to Colorado

A lot of retooling is happening in Boulder with Coach Prime building a roster. The latest player to join the Buffs is Fresno State transfer defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound athlete from Los Angeles originally committed to the Bulldogs in 2018 and has appeared in 31 games in the past three seasons. Payne adds depth to the CU defensive front as an experienced run-stopper. He finished out his time with Fresno State by recording a sack in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
getnews.info

What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices

What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak

Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
ESTES PARK, CO
9News

Snowy winter hitting drought stricken west

DENVER — Perhaps the most important snow story of the season has been unfolding in the Western mountains. After two consecutive winters with extremely dry conditions, the Colorado River basin has come to life with snow. Nearly 2 feet of snow has fallen in Denver since the beginning of...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado

In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
DENVER, CO

