FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
buffzone.com
Road sweep available for CU Buffs men’s basketball at struggling Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. — On paper, the Colorado men’s basketball team notched a win in the tougher matchup of the nearly-annual two-game trip through the Bay Area. The Buffaloes’ track record says otherwise. CU picked up a huge road win on Thursday night, overcoming sub-par games from several...
ralphiereport.com
Fresno State DL Leonard Payne Jr. transfers to Colorado
A lot of retooling is happening in Boulder with Coach Prime building a roster. The latest player to join the Buffs is Fresno State transfer defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound athlete from Los Angeles originally committed to the Bulldogs in 2018 and has appeared in 31 games in the past three seasons. Payne adds depth to the CU defensive front as an experienced run-stopper. He finished out his time with Fresno State by recording a sack in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl.
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
Colorado signee Adam Hopkins breaks down his decision at Under-Armour AA Game check-in
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central athlete Adam Hopkins is one of the headliners in Colorado’s top 25 recruiting class and talked about his Signing Day decision on Thursday. The Buffs closed extremely fast and finished the Early Signing Period with their first top 25 recruiting...
Colorado signee Dylan Edwards breaks down his close relationship with head coach Deion Sanders
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards was the first big fish to jump in board at Colorado when Deion Sanders took over and broke down how tough it was to flip from Notre Dame. Edwards committed to Notre Dame back in August and looked solid in...
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Denver's police chief hints of supporting reducing traffic stops
Denver’s police chief is open to the idea of examining ways to reduce traffic stops. While that may sound like counter-productive policing, those stops sometimes escalate into violent interactions between the police and civilians and at times end in deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers. Though nothing...
getnews.info
What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices
What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak
Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
9News
Snowy winter hitting drought stricken west
DENVER — Perhaps the most important snow story of the season has been unfolding in the Western mountains. After two consecutive winters with extremely dry conditions, the Colorado River basin has come to life with snow. Nearly 2 feet of snow has fallen in Denver since the beginning of...
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
Heavy mountain snow this weekend, high-country travel discouraged
COLORADO, USA — Ready for more snow?. After a storm dumped 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow onto much of the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, the next storm is already moving in. It will start Friday afternoon in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 3...
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains. Here's how much snow fell elsewhere.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado
In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Fort Morgan Times
Pump prices to rise in Colorado after Suncor begins months-long shutdown of its Commerce City oil refinery
Motorists in Colorado should get ready to pay more at the pump after Suncor Energy announced this week it would shut down its Commerce City oil refinery for as long as three months due to equipment being damaged at the sprawling facility by last week’s “extreme and record-setting weather.”
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
Westword
Denver Mayoral Candidate Once Vied to Be President of the Ivory Coast
Out of the 25 people running to become the next Denver mayor in 2023, plenty have quite compelling backgrounds. But Abass Yaya Bamba, who declared his candidacy to become the Mile High City's chief executive on December 19, stands out the most. "I have a lot of passion about the...
