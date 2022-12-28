Woman charged after altercation between players, parent at Lamar High School girls basketball game

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after an altercation Dec. 13 at a Lamar High School girls basketball game, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaquetta Pretrice Hicks, 40, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to deputies.

The altercation happened on the court and involved players and a parent, according to the sheriff’s office.

News13 first reported last week that deputies were investigating the altercation at the game.

