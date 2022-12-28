ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Woman charged after altercation between players, parent at Lamar High School girls basketball game

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qllm4_0jwxaDmk00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after an altercation Dec. 13 at a Lamar High School girls basketball game, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaquetta Pretrice Hicks, 40, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to deputies.

The altercation happened on the court and involved players and a parent, according to the sheriff’s office.

News13 first reported last week that deputies were investigating the altercation at the game.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

half crazy
3d ago

ignorance over a basketball game, it ain't like he's going pro people over reacting to much lately

Reply(4)
3
Related
WBTW News13

5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
LAMAR, SC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between 2 Marlboro County women ends with 1 in jail accused of stabbing, also breaking TV with baseball bat

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fight between two Marlboro County women ended with of them in jail, accused of stabbing the other and breaking a TV with a baseball bat, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Heather Knight, 34, of Blenheim, was arrested Wednesday upon her release from a hospital after she intentionally […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

3rd person arrested for allegedly shooting into Darlington-area home with children inside, deputies say

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Daytron Pringle. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person was arrested for allegedly shooting into a Darlington-area home Dec. 14 with children inside, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Daytron Raheem Pringle, 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
WBTW News13

Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he confined the victim to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles William Book, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

People in 2 cars shot each other in Scotland County: Deputies

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars fired shots at each other near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. At this time, Dover said it's believed that no one was hurt in...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County

An investigation has been opened in the case of a man who was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County. On Wednesday, the man was found at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76. He had been beaten with an object that deputies believe could have been a hammer.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says

LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
LUGOFF, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages home on Georgetown Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A ranch-stryle brick home on Georgetown Street in Marion was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the fire in the 800 block of Georgetown Street and found “significant fire” through the home. They stayed on the scene for […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

99K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy