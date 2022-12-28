Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Rare “Old Stone Age” treasures en route to the Museum at the Bighorns for March reopening
The Museum at the Bighorns is currently closed for the winter season, but will open its doors to the public once again March 1. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, museum Executive Director Dannielle Stuckle told listeners about the upcoming exhibit that will feature fossils from the paleolithic era.
Sheridan Media
A review of some of 2022’s most clicked stories
Here are a few of Sheridan Media’s most viewed stories of 2022. In January of 2022, Gus, a Mastiff cross, became a bit of a local legend in Sheridan when he made the decision to leap from a car during a trial adoption from the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter and hide in the area of South Park.
Sheridan Media
An Eye on the Future
There were plenty of City of Sheridan projects in 2022 and there are no shortage of projects on tap for 2023. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Work will continue into the New Year on several ongoing City of Sheridan projects. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides the details.
Sheridan Media
Pre-Legislative Session Lunch Jan. 4
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host a special Pre-Legislative Session Lunch with Sheridan’s local legislative delegation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Ramada Plaza. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Executive Officer of the...
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Year-in-Review 2022: July-September
Today we look back at Johnson County’s top stories during the last year as we focus on October through December of 2022. The Johnson County School Board, during a meeting in October, praised the recent Right Road program at Buffalo High School, and those who organized, volunteered, and participated in the program.
Sheridan Media
More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
Sheridan Media
All Hands on Deck
City of Sheridan street crews worked long hours during the big snowstorm that occurred in mid December. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has more. It was “all hands on deck” when winter storm Diaz hit Sheridan during the mid part of December. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says crews worked round the clock in an effort to keep the main streets clear and drivable.
Sheridan Media
JCHC Denied Grant Funding for Construction
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden announced at the hospital board meeting Wednesday night that the re-application for funding for their capital construction project was denied. He explained more about the process. Senden said the Wyoming Hospital Association is planning to put more grant funding into their next budget.
Sheridan Media
Donations to SCLT get a special boost until Jan. 15
January is a vital month for the Sheridan Community Land Trust. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer told listeners donations made during the first month of the year provide critical funding to support the many programs of the organization. Thanks to a...
Sheridan Media
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
county17.com
Mid-December storm more than doubles city snow removal costs this season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The most significant storm of December in terms of snowfall and related clean-up costs outpaced all other storms this season, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. Earlier this month, a winter storm dumped an estimated 21 inches of snow on Gillette...
cowboystatedaily.com
17-Year-Old Gillette Basketball Player Dies Unexpectedly On Monday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old Gillette high school basketball player died unexpectedly Monday, the Campbell County Coroner has confirmed. Max Sorenson suffered a medical event at his home Monday and was pronounced deceased at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Paul Wallem, Campbell County Coroner told...
Sheridan Media
Swearing-In of New Council Members
The Sheridan City Council will welcome three new members at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel and Greg Luhman will be sworn-in, replacing outgoing councilors Aaron Linden, Clint Beaver and Jacob Martin. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. The one item under new business will be consideration of...
county17.com
Gillette may see some snow in New Year’s winter storm
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A New Year’s holiday weekend blast of winter weather is likely to remain south of Campbell County, but some snow is possible, the National Weather Service said. A 20% chance for snow showers begins this afternoon as the high reaches 38 degrees under a mostly...
Comments / 0