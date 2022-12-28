ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks

Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks. 36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Barry Croft Jr. gets more than 19 years for role in Whitmer kidnapping plot

A Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.Barry Croft Jr. was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states. The two men were convicted in August of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids.They were accused of running a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Second co-leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor is sentenced to over 19 years

One of the leaders of a foiled 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and kick off a partisan civil war has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison, with prosecutors describing defendant Barry Croft as akin to a terrorist leader.“He’s the spiritual leader of this group, this movement, the same way some sheikh in ISIS might be,” federal prosecutor Nils Kessler told a Michigan court on Wednesday, the New York Timesreports.The plotter was sentenced to 19 years and 7 months in prison, the longest federal sentence of those arrested in the conspiracy.Croft, a truck driver...
MICHIGAN STATE

