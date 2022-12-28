A Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.Barry Croft Jr. was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states. The two men were convicted in August of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids.They were accused of running a...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO