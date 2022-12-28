Read full article on original website
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home. The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests. Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's...
foxbangor.com
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
Five people injured in back-to-back crashes in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine — Five people were injured following two back-to-back crashes in Richmond Friday evening. The first crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. Officials said Steven Trask, 39, of Topsham, was driving on I-295 north when he allegedly sideswiped a trailer of a commercial car before losing control of his car and going into the median, according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety Officer Shannon Moss.
wabi.tv
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
WMTW
Lincoln County 3-year-old's Christmas Day death ruled homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police have ruled the death of a child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day as a homicide. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Investigation into death of Lincoln County toddler. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call...
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide
Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
wabi.tv
One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
New CPR technology helping Maine first responders
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department has a new tool at its disposal when responding to cardiac arrest incidents. This month, the department acquired three LUCAS mechanical CPR devices which will support first responders in treating and transporting cardiac arrest victims. "It allows us to free up some...
WPFO
Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
WCVB
Boarding a throwback train in Wiscasset, Maine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Nicole Estaphan explored the historic town of Wiscasset, Maine. During her visit, she checked out theWW&F Railway Museum, which celebrates Maine’s Sheepscot Valley narrow-gauge railway. A 100% volunteer base has spent the last 30 years restoring the historic railway — from the tracks to the old steam train. The museum now offers interactive train trips to unique destinations.
Police safely locate missing Buxton woman
BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
NECN
Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning
Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
